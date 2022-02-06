Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers, makes 'Dua' at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral - WATCH

Lata Mangeshkar death: Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital this morning. Shivani Park in Mumbai had held her last rites. Her corpse was brought in a long procession from her home to the crematorium, where she was draped in the tricolour. Many Bollywood celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others, were spotted at her apartment since the morning, paying their respects to India's nightingale.

Shah Rukh Khan had arrived at Shivaji Park, where he paid his respects to the legendary singer.

Lata was born on September 28, 1929, to classical singer and theatre artist Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath - are all accomplished singers and musicians. Deenanath ran a theatre company that produced musical plays where Lata started acting by the age of five.

Lata’s first Hindi song was ‘Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu’ for the Marathi film Gajaabhaau (1943). In 1945, Lata moved to Mumbai when Vinayak’s company relocated its headquarters. From Ustad Aman Ali Khan of Bhindibazaar Gharana, she started taking music lessons. In 1946, she sang ‘Paa Lagoon Kar Jori’ for Vasant Joglekar's Hindi-language film ‘Aap Ki Seva Mein’. Her sister Asha played minor roles in Vinayak's first Hindi-language movie, ‘Badi Maa’ in 1945. She also sang a bhajan ‘Maata Tere Charnon Mein’ in that movie. In 1946, she met Vasant Desai during the recording of Vinayak's second Hindi-language movie ‘Subhadra’.

In a career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar lent her voice to countless films, recorded over a thousand songs in over 36 Indian languages. The voice behind soulful numbers like 'Lag Jaa Gale' and 'Aajkal Paaon Zameen Par', Mangeshkar is one of the most revered singers the country has produced.