Shah Rukh Khan NOT launching OTT app? Find out

On March 15, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo on his social media handles in which the superstar is seen giving thumbs up to 'SRK+' which many people assumed to be his own OTT platform. The 'Pathaan' actor had captioned the picture as "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein". But, it is not what it seems, and here's the real truth behind SRK+.

Well, as it turns out, it was all a commercial gimmick to promote the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar which launched its new advertising campaign titled 'Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh' on Wednesday, March 16. Ajay Devgn, who stars in the mystery thriller crime show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' on Hotstar revealed the new ad on his social media handles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Singham' actor shared the 50-seconds clip in which the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap is seen giving story ideas for SRK+ to Shah Rukh. "Sorry @iamsrk pehle bata dete, Rudra SRK+ pe hi release karta (tears of joy emoji) Ab #ThodaRukShahRukh", he captioned the video.

In the new ad, as the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director shares ideas, SRK's secretary in the video makes them realise that these ideas already exist on the streaming platform - the first being of a deadlier serial-killers and even more dangerous cop which is Ajay's own show 'Rudra', the second being of a school teacher kidnapping children which is Yami Gautam's recently released film 'A Thursday', and then, Anurag even promotes the upcoming cricket league Tata IPL on the streaming platform.

If you remember, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor had earlier featured in three commercials for Disney+ Hotstar in September 2021 which were part of the advertising campaign titled 'Siway SRK'. These ads promoted the second leg of the Indian domestic cricket league IPL 2021 that happened in UAE after Covid-19 forced the tournament to move out of India.