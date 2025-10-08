Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix in trouble? Major update in Sameer Wankhede's Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation suit, Delhi HC issues...

In the latest development of Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi High Court has now issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Productions and Netflix.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 12:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

In a major development of Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi High Court issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and streaming platform Netflix over the portrayal of ex-NCB officer Sameer in Aryan's directorial debut web series. 

On October 8, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., owned by Mr Shah Rukh Khan, in the civil defamation suit filed by Mr Sameer Wankhede, IRS. As per the reports, the matter arises out of 'defamatory and malicious content' published and circulated through a web series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, which has tried to 'tarnish the reputation, dignity, and public image' of Wankhede and his family.

The issuance of a summons reflects the Court’s prima facie satisfaction that the allegations warrant judicial examination. The next date of hearing has been fixed, and the proceedings will continue in accordance with the law. As per the statement, Wankhede has 'full faith' in the majesty of law and the judicial process.

What is the defamation suit of Sameer Wankhede against The Ba***ds of Bollywood?

Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, in connection with Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In the plea, Wankhede has sought damages of Rs 2 crore against the show's producer Red Chillies Entertainment - owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Netflix, X Corp, Google, Meta and a media outlet, RPG Lifestyle Media Pvt. Ltd.

As per the suit, in Aryan Khan's show, there is a scene involving an official from 'NCG' raiding a party which bears his resemblance and the scene "targets and ridicules" him. Wankhede sought the takedown of the defamatory content and an injunction to restrain the parties from making, publishing, or disseminating any further defamatory statements regarding him.

