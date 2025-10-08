Indian Air Force Day 2025: From Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses who portrayed Air Force officers on-screen
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Why is Donald Trump most unlikely to win despite nominations?
Indian Air Force Day 2025 Special: Watch these 5 Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Zee5
Hidden Sea Tunnel: 50-km underwater passage that links England to France 20 floors beneath ocean
Big Diwali 2025 offer, Apple iPhone 15 gets massive discount on Amazon, to be available at just Rs…
Zubeen Garg death probe: Singer’s cousin Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP, arrested; Assam SIT summons 11 NRIs for...
India takes strong stand against Trump’s Bagram air base bid, joins Russia, Pakistan, China in support of Taliban
Tata Sons boardroom clash: Government issues BIG message after meeting with Noel Tata, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, says, 'Do Whatever it takes...'
Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix in trouble? Major update in Sameer Wankhede's Ba***ds of Bollywood defamation suit, Delhi HC issues...
Ghaziabad Traffic advisory for Air Force Day 2025: Check roads to avoid, diversions near Hindon terminal
BOLLYWOOD
In the latest development of Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi High Court has now issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Productions and Netflix.
In a major development of Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Delhi High Court issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment and streaming platform Netflix over the portrayal of ex-NCB officer Sameer in Aryan's directorial debut web series.
On October 8, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., owned by Mr Shah Rukh Khan, in the civil defamation suit filed by Mr Sameer Wankhede, IRS. As per the reports, the matter arises out of 'defamatory and malicious content' published and circulated through a web series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, which has tried to 'tarnish the reputation, dignity, and public image' of Wankhede and his family.
The issuance of a summons reflects the Court’s prima facie satisfaction that the allegations warrant judicial examination. The next date of hearing has been fixed, and the proceedings will continue in accordance with the law. As per the statement, Wankhede has 'full faith' in the majesty of law and the judicial process.
What is the defamation suit of Sameer Wankhede against The Ba***ds of Bollywood?
Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, in connection with Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. In the plea, Wankhede has sought damages of Rs 2 crore against the show's producer Red Chillies Entertainment - owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Netflix, X Corp, Google, Meta and a media outlet, RPG Lifestyle Media Pvt. Ltd.
As per the suit, in Aryan Khan's show, there is a scene involving an official from 'NCG' raiding a party which bears his resemblance and the scene "targets and ridicules" him. Wankhede sought the takedown of the defamatory content and an injunction to restrain the parties from making, publishing, or disseminating any further defamatory statements regarding him.