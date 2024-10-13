Vijayta Pandit has requested Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to support her son Avitesh Shrivastava in his Bollywood career. Vijayta was married to late music composer Aadesh Shrivastava, who has worked with both the superstars.

Former actress Vijayta Pandit, who shot to fame after her debut film Love Story with Kumar Gaurav emerged as a blockbuster, had revealed in a recent interview that Shah Rukh Khan had promised his late husband and music composer Aadesh Shrivastava on the latter's deathbed that he would take care of their son.

Now, elaborating on the same in a new interview, Vijayta has shared that she tried to reach out to the Baadshah actor and his manager Pooja Dadlani but she didn't answer back. The Mohabbat actress has now requested Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan to support her son Avitesh Shrivastava in his Bollywood career.

Talking to Indianexpress.com, Vijayta said, "I am the only parent with Avitesh, so I have to make sure that he has to become something in life. When this incident happened I was there. Aadeshji held SRK’s hand and pointed towards Avitesh. Now is the time when Avitesh should be playing the main hero. Nothing has happened even after I spoke up. I tried reaching out again. I got his secretary Pooja Dadlani’s number. I tried calling her two or three times, but she did not answer. SRK is a wonderful person, a very sweet boy."

"Shah Rukh was new in the industry when I met him, and today he has a bungalow in Mannat. God has given him so much, so now he has to keep his promise. He and Amit ji should help my son. I am not saying they should sign him for a film, they should just recommend him. Help him audition", she further added.

Vijayta Pandit is the sister of Bollywood music directors Jatin Pandit and Lalit Pandit, better known as the duo Jatin–Lalit. Her late husband Aadesh Shrivastava and Jatin-Lalit have composed soundtracks for some of the biggest blockbusters in Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's career, such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Baghban, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

