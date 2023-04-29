Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan mobbed at Srinagar airport by hundreds of fans as he returns from Kashmir after Dunki shoot

Headlines

Tata Motors launches its most affordable CNG SUV in India, priced at Rs 7.09 lakh

A Shift To Data-Driven Education: Navigating the Future!

Meet IAS Saumya Pandey: BTech graduate, college topper, who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt with AIR...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi in ‘Modi surname’ defamation case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

A Shift To Data-Driven Education: Navigating the Future!

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Meet IPS Aashna Chaudhary, DU LSR alumnus who cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR 116

8 Yoga asanas for back pain

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan mobbed at Srinagar airport by hundreds of fans as he returns from Kashmir after Dunki shoot

Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by fans at the Srinagar airport as he returned from Kashmir after shooting Dunki there.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Kashmir where he was reportedly shooting Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The actor arrived in Sonamarg last week and reportedly shot a song sequence there. On Friday, a video emerged online that showed the actor at the Srinagar airport. As per reports, Shah Rukh was heading back from Kashmir having wrapped the current schedule of the film there.

The video, which has since been posted by several of Shah Rukh’s fan clubs online and has gone viral, shows the actor navigating countless fans at the airport as they mob him in an attempt to get a selfie with him. The actor, dressed in white shirt and black leather jacket, can be seen coolly making his way through the airport as fans try to hold him and click pictures with him, even as security personnel try to make way for him.

A fan club shared the video with the caption: “Just a regular day for #ShahRukhKhan at Srinagar airport.” Many fans commented upon the video, calling it a validation of Shah Rukh’s star power. “World ki shaan,” wrote one, while another said, “Who can have such stardom everywhere he goes.” However, many others criticised fans for creating ruckus at the airport, which is considered a heavy security zone. “This is at Srinagar airport, which is military zone. Very bad,” wrote one.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan has seen a resurgence in his career after years of setback. The actor made a comeback to the big screen after four years with Pathaan. The film grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide, emerging as his biggest hit ever and one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The actor now has two more releases this year. The first of them is Jawan, an action entertainer directed by Atlee in his Hindi language debut. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh will then be seen in Dunki, his first collaboration with Hirani. The social drama also stars Tapssee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and is set to be released around Christmas.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet richest Indian woman in London, leads Rs 93,700 crore company, her net worth is…

A Shift To Data-Driven Education: Navigating the Future!

Meet the first Indian woman chef to win Michelin Star, owns leading Bangkok restaurant

Karan Johar reveals buying bra for his mother, says 'it was never a taboo topic'

This Ajmer villager earned Rs 85 crore revenue selling mobile covers, left high-paying job to start business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE