Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan mobbed at Srinagar airport by hundreds of fans as he returns from Kashmir after Dunki shoot

Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by fans at the Srinagar airport as he returned from Kashmir after shooting Dunki there.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Kashmir where he was reportedly shooting Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The actor arrived in Sonamarg last week and reportedly shot a song sequence there. On Friday, a video emerged online that showed the actor at the Srinagar airport. As per reports, Shah Rukh was heading back from Kashmir having wrapped the current schedule of the film there.

The video, which has since been posted by several of Shah Rukh’s fan clubs online and has gone viral, shows the actor navigating countless fans at the airport as they mob him in an attempt to get a selfie with him. The actor, dressed in white shirt and black leather jacket, can be seen coolly making his way through the airport as fans try to hold him and click pictures with him, even as security personnel try to make way for him.

A fan club shared the video with the caption: “Just a regular day for #ShahRukhKhan at Srinagar airport.” Many fans commented upon the video, calling it a validation of Shah Rukh’s star power. “World ki shaan,” wrote one, while another said, “Who can have such stardom everywhere he goes.” However, many others criticised fans for creating ruckus at the airport, which is considered a heavy security zone. “This is at Srinagar airport, which is military zone. Very bad,” wrote one.

Just a regular day for #ShahRukhKhan at Srinagar Airport #Dunki pic.twitter.com/WeDS4QxSkY — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 28, 2023

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan has seen a resurgence in his career after years of setback. The actor made a comeback to the big screen after four years with Pathaan. The film grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide, emerging as his biggest hit ever and one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The actor now has two more releases this year. The first of them is Jawan, an action entertainer directed by Atlee in his Hindi language debut. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh will then be seen in Dunki, his first collaboration with Hirani. The social drama also stars Tapssee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and is set to be released around Christmas.