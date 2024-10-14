Brother Eric D'Souza was a seminal figure in the lives of many students who studied in Delhi's St Columba's School. "Honest to god if there is anybody else on this earth, if I think after my parents and look up to, it is Brother D'Souza", Shah Rukh Khan had said.

Brother Eric D'Souza, the teacher loved by generations of students and became famous as a mentor to Shah Rukh Khan and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, died in an old-age home in Panaji after prolonged illness. The 74-year-old, whose death comes months after a Congress leader appealed to Shah Rukh to pay a visit to his ailing teacher, passed away on Sunday at 1:20 PM at Shanti Niwas, located inside the Regina Mundi church complex in Vasco.

D'Souza was bedridden with Parkinson's disease. He was a seminal figure in the lives of many students who studied in Delhi's St Columba's School and St Edmund's School in Shillong. He played a crucial role in shaping Shah Rukh's student years in the national capital. Sangma, who studied at the St Columba's, remembered his teacher as "an exceptional educator" renowned for his dedication to education and compassion.

"As an esteemed member of the Christian Brothers congregation, Brother D'Souza spent many years serving at St Edmund's School in Shillong, leaving an indelible legacy. As a devoted Christian Brother, his pioneering spirit founded Providence School, a beacon of hope for underprivileged children. May Brother D'Souza's inspiring legacy brings comfort to his family, the Christian Brothers congregation, and the countless lives he transformed through education and compassion. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the Meghalaya CM wrote in an X post on Sunday.

The mortal remains of D'Souza would be taken to his native Shillong in Meghalaya for the last rites on Wednesday, Shanti Niwas employee Brother John Viegas told PTI. The body is currently kept at a morgue in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim. D'Souza was in the news after Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang appealed to Shah Rukh to meet his former teacher in June through a video posted on her X account. She was quoted as saying that D'Souza, fondly called "Dasu", wished to meet the star.

Shah Rukh, who grew up and studied in Delhi before moving to Mumbai, spoke in detail about the influence of D'Souza in his life some years ago. He said in an episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai hosted by the late Farooq Sheikh, "I speak for all of us the C-gang and all of us who's educated in St Columba's School or elsewhere he is teaching. Honest to god if there is anybody else on this earth, if I think after my parents and look up to, it is Brother D'Souza."

In the show, Shah Rukh said he has no idols but for D'Souza, the only man in the world he looked up to. He channelised their energies so they didn't become 'taporis'. Describing D'Souza as "great fun" and the "guiding light of his life", Shah Rukh said he played football and hockey, also the guitar and music. Shah Rukh is yet to publicly react to D'Souza's death.

An official from Shanti Niwas said D'Souza was born on September 30, 1950 and joined the congregation on February 10, 1966.

He pronounced his first vows on December 25, 1967, and the last vows on the same date eight years later. He had spent a total of 58 years in the congregation, the provincial said. D'Souza had taught at the congregation's schools in Assam, Mangalore, Meghalaya, New Delhi and West Bengal.

