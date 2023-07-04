Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident in US during shoot, undergoes emergency surgery: Report

Shah Rukh Khan has been injured in the US

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been injured while shooting in the United States. The actor, who has been in Los Angeles for a shoot of late, was reportedly in an accident on the set and had to be rushed to the hospital. A report has claimed that Shah Rukh underwent a minor emergency surgery post the injury and is now recovering.

As per an ETimes report, Shah Rukh was injured during a shoot for an undisclosed project in the US. "SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose,” the portal quoted a source as saying.

DNA was able to independently verify that Shah Rukh did meet with an accident on sets in the US but other details are still awaited. It is also not still clear whether this injury will have any bearing on the actor’s work in the US or the planned release of the trailer of his upcoming film Jawan.

Jawan, which marks Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar’s Hindi film debut, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Incidentally, the two actors are also making their debut in Bollywood with the film. It had been reported earlier this week that the trailer of the film will be attached with the theatrical prints of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, which releases on July 12. The formal launch of the trailer is expected around the same time. The film is scheduled for a September release.