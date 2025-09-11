Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation delivers relief to 1500 flood-hit families in Punjab, details inside

Meer Foundation is actively supporting the rehabilitation of families affected by the Punjab floods by distributing essential relief kits comprising medicines, hygiene supplies, food items, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, cotton mattresses, and other necessities.

Punjab has seen its worst flood in four decades, that have claimed more than 50 lives, displaced 4 lakh people, and destroyed crops sown over 1.90 lakh hectares with 2,200 villages affected in 22 districts. After Akshay Kumar contributed Rs 5 crore for floods relief, Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation is now delivering relief to 1,500 flood-hit families in the state.

Meer Foundation, in partnership with local NGOs, is actively supporting the rehabilitation of families affected by the Punjab floods by distributing essential relief kits comprising medicines, hygiene supplies, food items, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, cotton mattresses, and other necessities. This initiative will reach 1,500 households across Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Firozpur districts, addressing immediate health, safety, and shelter needs while helping families rebuild their lives with dignity.

The sudden water releases from major dams, Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar, after days of heavy rain in hilly areas, resulted in flooding in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers downstream, breaching canals' embankments, and ruining matured paddy saplings. At present, 115 relief camps are operational across the state, accommodating 4,533 people.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film King in Poland. The much-awaited actioner marks his second collaboration with Siddharth Anand, who first directed Khan in the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. Khan and Anand are also producing the movie under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King has a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Rani Mukerji. The release date of the film hasn't been announced yet, but as per reports, King will hit theatres in late 2026 or early 2027.

