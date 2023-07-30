Headlines

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

Shah Rukh Khan married Ayesha, Gauri married Jeetender Kumar Tulli, star couple's unknown wedding mysteries revealed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Exquisite architectural marvels: 10 Magnificent monuments built by Mughals

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

5 cricketers who were part of Indian Army, IAF

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

Bro box office collection day 2: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film sees drastic fall, earns Rs 17 crore

Kangana Ranaut hints 'womaniser superstar' Ranbir Kapoor begged her to date him, calls his marriage to Alia Bhatt fake

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan married Ayesha, Gauri married Jeetender Kumar Tulli, star couple's unknown wedding mysteries revealed

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 and you would be surprised to know that both chose new names for their wedding ceremonies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his good looks, hard work, humility and attractive personality. It would not be wrong to say that there are several qualities in Shah Rukh Khan which have played an important role in helping him become the darling of millions of fans across the world. Shah Rukh Khan is happily married to Gauri Khan for around 32 years now and SRK-Gauri is one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 and you would be surprised to know that both chose new names for their wedding ceremonies. Like, Shah Rukh Khan chose the name of Jeetender Kumar Tulli for his Hindu wedding, The name was actually chosen by his grandmother, who used to say that young Shah Rukh looked like veteran actor Rajendra Kumar. According to Mushtaq Sheikh's book, ‘Shah Rukh Can’, Shah Rukh changed his name to Jeetendra Kumar Tulli to pay homage to Jeetendra and Rajendra Kumar, whose full name is Rajendra Kumar Tulli.  On the other hand, Gauri  chose the name ‘Ayesha’ for her Nikaah ceremony.

It is a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri faced many challenges because of their religious differences but the duo stood strong and finally both their families agreed to their wedding. Gauri Khan once said on the show ‘First Ladies’ that her mother was staunchly against the marriage but she eventually agreed.

Gauri said, "We were so young and then to take a decision to get married and to a person who is going to join films, and being from a different religion.” Gauri also revealed that Shah Rukh had changed his name to Abhinav in order to fool her parents. “We changed his name to Abhinav so they (her parents) feel he is a Hindu boy but that was really silly and very childish,” Gauri stated.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partner’s stake value in Adani Group crosses Rs 25000 crore: Report

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Ratan Tata spotted taking rare trip in Tata Harrier SUV, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE