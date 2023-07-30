Shah Rukh Khan married Ayesha, Gauri married Jeetender Kumar Tulli, star couple's unknown wedding mysteries revealed

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 and you would be surprised to know that both chose new names for their wedding ceremonies.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is known for his good looks, hard work, humility and attractive personality. It would not be wrong to say that there are several qualities in Shah Rukh Khan which have played an important role in helping him become the darling of millions of fans across the world. Shah Rukh Khan is happily married to Gauri Khan for around 32 years now and SRK-Gauri is one of the most loved couples in Bollywood.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 and you would be surprised to know that both chose new names for their wedding ceremonies. Like, Shah Rukh Khan chose the name of Jeetender Kumar Tulli for his Hindu wedding, The name was actually chosen by his grandmother, who used to say that young Shah Rukh looked like veteran actor Rajendra Kumar. According to Mushtaq Sheikh's book, ‘Shah Rukh Can’, Shah Rukh changed his name to Jeetendra Kumar Tulli to pay homage to Jeetendra and Rajendra Kumar, whose full name is Rajendra Kumar Tulli. On the other hand, Gauri chose the name ‘Ayesha’ for her Nikaah ceremony.

It is a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri faced many challenges because of their religious differences but the duo stood strong and finally both their families agreed to their wedding. Gauri Khan once said on the show ‘First Ladies’ that her mother was staunchly against the marriage but she eventually agreed.

Gauri said, "We were so young and then to take a decision to get married and to a person who is going to join films, and being from a different religion.” Gauri also revealed that Shah Rukh had changed his name to Abhinav in order to fool her parents. “We changed his name to Abhinav so they (her parents) feel he is a Hindu boy but that was really silly and very childish,” Gauri stated.