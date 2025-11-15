Shah Rukh Khan's marksheet from Delhi University's Hansraj College goes viral, King star scored highest marks in…

Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
BOLLYWOOD
Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the King of Bollywood, was also one of the brightest students in college. Shah Rukh Khan is also popular for being an avid reader and often reportedly finds a chance to be up-to-date on current affairs, despite his busy schedule. Given this quality, it is not surprising to know that he was a top student in college. Shah Rukh Khan's marksheet is now going viral on social media, cementing the fact that he was always a bright student.
Shah Rukh Khan's marksheet from Hansraj College goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan's marksheet from Hansraj College, which is affiliated with Delhi University, was recently shared on the Reddit handle Bolly Blinds N Gossip. The photo confirms the marksheet of Shah Rukh Khan, with his father's name mentioned as Mir Taj Mohammad. The date of birth is November 2, 1965, and the marksheet is for BA Honors Economics.
SRK's real marksheet
Judging by this photo, it's likely that this is the marksheet of film star Shah Rukh Khan, although this cannot be confirmed. The sheet shows four subjects with their alleged marks being 92, 75, 75, and 57, respectively. These marks are all out of 100. Seeing these marks, Reddit users are commenting that these are quite high marks for those times. Getting such marks was no child's play back then. His marks in his first subject, in particular, are so impressive that it's clear he must have been a promising student.
Shah Rukh Khan scored the highest marks in which subject?
In Elect, as per the marksheet, Shah Rukh Khan scored 92, and in English, he scored 51. Further, in Maths and Physics, Shah Rukh Khan scored 78 and 78, respectively.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a powerful comeback with the film King. The movie will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan, among others.