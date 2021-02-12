Shah Rukh Khan marks '11 Years of My Name Is Khan', steals hearts with salt-and-pepper selfie

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds the idea of celebrating a film completing a certain number of years of its release on social media repetitive. Despite that, he chose to celebrate his film "My Name Is Khan" completing 11 years of its release date on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his views on netizens celebrating a film completing 'X' number years as a yearly ritual on Friday, which incidentally marks 11 years of the release date of his film "My Name Is Khan".

"Find celebrating 'X' number of yrs of a film on social media repetitive, as its become more like a yearly birthday wish rather than a milestone. But just saw #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and felt like saying, I think everybody involved with the film did a very fine job of it," SRK tweeted on Friday.

Reacting to Shah Rukh's tweet, fans also expressed how close the film is to their hearts and how much they loved SRK's performance in it.

"Yesss #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan. This is an extraordinary movie. And only a legend like you can play a character like Rizwan," commented a fan.

"Celebrating the classic MNIK makes us so much happy, khan saab. It is just love! #11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan," expressed another fan.

Karan Johar too marked 11 years of 'My Name Is Khan'. He wrote on Instagram, "All we have is our stories and this one will be cherished forever. Thank you bhai for being the soul of this film. Kajol for being an unbreakable rock to Rizwan and us. To Shibani for writing a story that is still relevant in today's world... And to the entire team that embarked on this challenging journey together. I will always be grateful to each and every one of you. #11YearsOfMNIK @iamsrk @kajol #ShibaniBathija (sic)."

Meanwhile, on Thursday the superstar reacted to an Instagram post shared by wife Gauri Khan in typical SRK style.

Reacting to Gauri's post in which she shared a photo of son AbRam and wrote alongside it, "My Mike Tyson", SRK replied, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I ???"

Earlier, photos of the superstar gracing AbRam's sports day and his Karate classes had gone viral on the Internet.

For the unversed, "My Name Is Khan", released on February 12 2010. It is a Karan Johar film that narrates a love story against the backdrop of discrimination on the basis of religion and race. The film offers viewers the most popular Bollywood pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.