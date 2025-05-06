Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will also be making their debut at Met Gala this year. Priyanka Chopra will be making her fifth appearance at the Met Gala 2025 after the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023 editions.

After conquering the hearts of the millions around the globe, the 'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan will be making his Met Gala debut at the 2025 edition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 5. The superstar has already reached in the New York for the fashion's biggest night, held annually on the first Monday of May. Khan will be wearing an outfit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India's most renowned fashion designers.

Ahead of his appearance at the Met Gala 2025, Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani shared the foggy weather update from New York. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a small video giving a glimpse of their view from the hotel room. "The D Day! But where’s NY? #foggy", Pooja wrote as the whole skyline and streets of the American city weren't visible due to thick fog.





Apart from the Jawan actor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will also be making their debut at Met Gala this year. The Game Changer actress, who is pregnant with their first child with Sidharth Malhotra, will be showing off her baby bump at the much-awaited event. Priyanka Chopra will also be making her fifth appearance at the Met Gala 2025 after she served fashion goals at the 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2023 editions. The other Indian celebrities expected to attend the event include Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mona Patel.

The theme for Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by Monica Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The Indian viewers will be able to see their favourite stars exhibiting their best fashion styles at the Met Gala on Vogue's YouTube channel and social media handles from 3:30 AM IST on May 6, Tuesday.

