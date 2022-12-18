Shah Rukh Khan makes Wayne Rooney perform his iconic romantic pose during FIFA World Cup Final, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan-Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup Final/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is promoting his upcoming actioner Pathaan at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Though SRK couldn't make it to the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, he is there at the Jio Cinema Studios with the former English footballer Wayne Rooney.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor made the footballer do his iconic romantic pose with open arms and even did the famous pose that Rooney did after scoring each goal for England. The video for the same has been shared by SRK fan clubs on Twitter and has gone viral on social media.

When Wayne asked Shah Rukh Khan "Who is Pathaan?", the superstar had an interesting response to it as he said, "Pathaan is the guy whom you call at the last minute when you are all tied up when you can't find a solution. When you want someone to come and save it at the last moment, Wayne Rooney is the man, same as Pathaan. So I would choose him as Pathaan."



Apart from SRK, the Siddharth Anand actioner also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as the main leads. Since their release, the film's teaser and the first song Besharam Rang have been trending on social media. The chartbuster song has even created controversy as the BJP politicians have objected to the saffron bikini worn by Deepika in the track.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, a day ahead of Republic Day, and will enjoy a five-day extended weekend in cinemas. It is then expected that the actioner will take one of the biggest openings in Bollywood and smash records at the domestic and global box office.