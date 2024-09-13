Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to meet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, fans say ‘godfather is here'

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the hospital to meet Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's baby girl.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 08:21 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan makes late night visit to meet Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s baby girl, fans say ‘godfather is here'
Shah Rukh Khan meets Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's baby girl
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the hit Bollywood on-screen pairs. They both also share a close bond and now, the superstar was seen making a special visit to meet the actress’ newborn baby girl in hospital. 

On Thursday, a paparazzo shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai with his convoy to congratulate new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and meet their newborn baby girl.  In the videos, only Shah Rukh's car was seen at the hospital, but the actor wasn't spotted.

Fans reacted to Shah Rukh Khan making a late-night visit to meet Deepika and Ranveer’s baby girl. One of the comments read, “That’s so sweet.” Another user wrote, “Shah Rukh seems to have a real family bond with DP.” Another wrote, “Maybe SRK is the godfather of Deepika’s baby girl.” Another commented, “Godfather is here.” 

Several videos of Deepika Padukone leaving for hospital on Saturday surfaced online and on Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl. They confirmed the news with their fans with a post on Instagram on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have worked together in several films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Jawan, and Pathaan and all of them have been blockbusters. Their chemistry in the films is much loved by the fans. Not only this, Deepika was also seen sharing a sweet bond with Shah Rukh’s kids during a cricket match, a video of which went viral on social media. 

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres this Diwali. 

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand is currently shooting for his upcoming movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles and the release date is yet to be announced.

