BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan makes his debut in Hurun Global Rich List 2026 with massive net worth of $1.3 billion

Shah Rukh Khan's next release is action thriller King featuring a star-studded ensemble cast of Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, and Akshay Oberoi. King releases on December 24.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 09, 2026, 03:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan has made his debut on the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, a ranking of the US dollar billionaires in the world. Khan's wealth is a massive $1.3 billion. The list was released on March 5 and its wealth calculations are accounted up to January 15. India is ranked third on the list with 308 billionaires with China and USA occupying the top slot with 1110 and 1000 billionaires, respectively.

Talking about the celebrity billionaires on the list, Rupert Hoogewerf, the Chairman and Chief Researcher of the Hurun Report, said, "The 2026 Hurun list captured a landmark moment for celebrity wealth, where the strategic ownership of brands and technology consistently outperformed traditional performance fees. Music icons Jay-Z (US$2.8bn), Taylor Swift (US$1.6bn), and Rihanna (US$1.5bn) joined sports legends like Michael Jordan (US$3.6bn) and Tiger Woods (US$1.9bn) in a record-breaking year that also minted newcomers like Bruce Springsteen, Shah Rukh Khan and Magic Johnson."

Meanwhile, at the film front, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his next action thriller King. Khan reunites with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand for the film, that also marks his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut. Suhana made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix in 2023. It also marked the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Khushi and Agastya have had their first theatrical releases in 2025 and 2026 with Loveyapa and Ikkis.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana, King features a star-studded cast including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. Bachchan is reportedly playing the antagonist. Bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, King will hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

READ | India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue

READ | India wins T20 World Cup 2026: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu congratulate Men In Blue
