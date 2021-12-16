Shah Rukh Khan makes FIRST virtual appearance since son Aryan’s bail

Fans were overjoyed to see their favourite actor back in action, and many assumed that the outfit was for his new film 'Pathan'.

Since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in the case in October, Shah Rukh Khan has kept a quiet profile and avoided the media spotlight. However, during a recent occasion, the actor made a digital presence.

One of the actor's fan accounts on Instagram uploaded a snapshot of him from the occasion. The image depicts SRK immersed in a digital encounter for brand promotion. Fans were overjoyed to see their favourite actor back in action, and many assumed that the outfit was for his new film Pathan, in which he'll be seen performing high-octane stunts.

On the film front, Shah Rukh is expected to begin filming on YRF's Pathan, which was halted in October due to Aryan Khan's legal struggle. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play the key roles in the film.

According to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh will begin filming critical scenes for 'Pathan' with Deepika and John today (December 15). For this Mumbai run, which is expected to last 15-20 days, a closed set has been erected. Following that, Shah Rukh and his crew are expected to go for an international tour of 'Pathan.'

“It was a difficult period for Shah Rukh Khan and the family, and in that phase, the superstar was completely involved in the legal aspects letting go of all professional commitments. His diet plan and fitness regime had also gone for a toss in those 30 to 40 days resulting in loss of muscles too. Now with things finally better, Shah Rukh has resumed work on his physique as both Pathan and Atlee’s next feature him in a larger-than-life avatar," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.