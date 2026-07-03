Shah Rukh Khan, Makarand Deshpande were Rajkumar Hirani's first choices for Munna Bhai, Circuit before Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi

Rajkumar Hirani has revealed that he had initially considered Shah Rukh Khan and Makarand Deshpande to play Munna Bhai and Circuit before Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were finalised to play the two iconic characters.

Rajkumar Hirani introduced audiences to Munna Bhai and Circuit with Munna Bhai MBBS in 2003, and reunited the beloved duo in its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in 2006. Both films starred Sanjay Dutt as the lovable gangster Munna and Arshad Warsi as his fiercely loyal sidekick, Circuit. The duo's effortless camaraderie, impeccable comic timing and emotional depth won over audiences, making Munna and Circuit one of Hindi cinema's most iconic on-screen pairs. However, neither Dutt nor Warsi were Hirani's original choices to play the two iconic characters.

In a recent interview with PTI, the 3 Idiots director revealed that the casting process for the film including Circuit’s character went through some changes. Initially, Shah Rukh Khan and Makarand Deshpande were to play Munna and Circuit but the casting kept changing, Hirani recalled. "This film went through a major journey; many other people were supposed to do it. There was a time when Shah Rukh was supposed to do it, and at that time Makarand was to do it. Then it kept getting delayed, so that time Makarand started directing a film, he said he couldn't do this, and then of course, we got Arshad," the director said.

Hirani, who had been following Arshad's work since his 1996 debut film, Tere Mere Sapne, said he was initially unsure if Warsi would take up the part of Circuit, given it was the hero’s friend role. "I was very keen if he did it because I thought it would be fun. I still remember the day he came and agreed to it. I have the memories of the first day of the shoot," the director stated.

Hirani was initially suprised and not quite on board with Warsi's improvisation and addition of quirky one-liners, but was soon won over. "I remember the first shot and the flair with which he did it, I thought he was doing something wrong because there is no laughter in the script. Then after two or three shots, I discovered he was actually bringing something of his own to it," Hirani said recalling his initial trepidation with Warsi's style. In one of the scenes, Warsi improvised a line and referred to a character as "Hakka noodles". Encouraged by the spontaneity of it, Hirani asked the actor to come up with similar quirky names so a doctor became "dispensary."



The filmmaker finally collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 release Dunki, based on the illegal immigration technique donkey flight. Though the film was a commercial success with worlwide earnings of Rs 470 crore against its reported budget of Rs 120 crore, it failed to impress the audiences and critics.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is now making his OTT debut with the web series Pritam and Pedro. The show reunites him with Arshad Warsi and also marks acting debut of his son, Vir Hirani. Pritam and Pedro, created and produced by the PK director, follows two unlikely men who find themselves entangled in an unusual cybercrime mystery packed with humour, chaos and unexpected twists. Also featuring Vikrant Massey, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani, the series premiered on JioHotstar this Friday on July 3.

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