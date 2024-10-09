Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

This incident is from 2014 when Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, and other actors came on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their film Happy New Year.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 3 in 2007, the superstar has also made several appearances on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show to promote his films. In the 8th season in 2014, he came to KBC to promote Happy New Year with the other cast members Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah, and director Farah Khan.

When Shah Rukh and Farah were on the hot seat, the Jawan actor told Amitabh, "Ek baar isne (Farah) mujhe bahut complain kiya. Isne kaha ki Abhishek aur Vivaan jo hain dono ke dono bahut pareshan kar rahe hain, distracted rehte hain, baat cheet kar rahe hain, tang kar rahe hain. 'Baar baar meri photo leke Twitter pe daal rahe hain'. Bahut tang karte hain Abhishek aur Vivaan isko, toh tum jaake unse baat karo. (Once she complained to me that Abhishek and Vivaan are troubling her, they are distracted, keep chatting, take her pictures and upload them on Twitter. They irritate me a lot so you go and talk to them)."

"Maine kaha nahi Farah bacche hai yaar aese thodi naa hota hai (It's ok they are children). 'No, today I'm very angry. You go and talk'. Toh Sir, main bada aese kamar kas ke pahuch gaya, main bolne laga phir mujhe dimaag me aaya ki Abhishek Bachchan ke jo daddy hain woh Mr Amitabh Bachchan hai. Phir aaya ki Vivaan ke jo daddy hain woh Mr Naseeruddin Shah hai. Phir mere dimaag mein aaya ki agar inke baap inko nahi sikha sake toh main kya sikhaunga? (So I went to scold them and recalled that Abhishek Bachchan's father is Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan Shah's father is Naseeruddin Shah. Then I realised if their fathers couldn't teach them, how will I be able to?)."

As soon as Shah Rukh finished, everyone on the sets burst into laughter. Made in Rs 140 crore, the heist comedy Happy New Year was a massive success. It earned Rs 200 crore net in India and grossed Rs 398 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

