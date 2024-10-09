Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

This is world's most charitable woman, who donated Rs 32400000, not Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, Nita Ambani, she is...

IND-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

This train suffered Rs 6 crore loss since its launch, has 200-250 seats vacant daily, it runs from…

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

'Some ants are...': Harbhajan Singh's cryptic post leaves internet confused

7 largest snakes on Earth

7 largest snakes on Earth

World Mental Health Day: 8 calming Yoga asanas for reducing stress

World Mental Health Day: 8 calming Yoga asanas for reducing stress

How long Mughal emperor Akbar used to sleep in a day

How long Mughal emperor Akbar used to sleep in a day

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

महिला टीचर ने की अश्लीलता की हदें पार, 11 साल के बच्चे को भेजे गंदे मैसेज और वीडियो

Maharashtra College Viral Video: टीचर का रैंप वॉक हुआ Viral, देंखें Video

Maharashtra College Viral Video: टीचर का रैंप वॉक हुआ Viral, देंखें Video

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Vedaa OTT release date: When, where to watch John Abraham, Sharvari-starrer action thriller

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again creates history, beats RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan to become….

Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again creates history, beats RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan to become….

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'

This incident is from 2014 when Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, and other actors came on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their film Happy New Year.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 04:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan made a brilliant dad joke with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan laughed: 'Inke baap agar...'
Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 3 in 2007, the superstar has also made several appearances on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show to promote his films. In the 8th season in 2014, he came to KBC to promote Happy New Year with the other cast members Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah, and director Farah Khan.

When Shah Rukh and Farah were on the hot seat, the Jawan actor told Amitabh, "Ek baar isne (Farah) mujhe bahut complain kiya. Isne kaha ki Abhishek aur Vivaan jo hain dono ke dono bahut pareshan kar rahe hain, distracted rehte hain, baat cheet kar rahe hain, tang kar rahe hain. 'Baar baar meri photo leke Twitter pe daal rahe hain'. Bahut tang karte hain Abhishek aur Vivaan isko, toh tum jaake unse baat karo. (Once she complained to me that Abhishek and Vivaan are troubling her, they are distracted, keep chatting, take her pictures and upload them on Twitter. They irritate me a lot so you go and talk to them)."

"Maine kaha nahi Farah bacche hai yaar aese thodi naa hota hai (It's ok they are children). 'No, today I'm very angry. You go and talk'. Toh Sir, main bada aese kamar kas ke pahuch gaya, main bolne laga phir mujhe dimaag me aaya ki Abhishek Bachchan ke jo daddy hain woh Mr Amitabh Bachchan hai. Phir aaya ki Vivaan ke jo daddy hain woh Mr Naseeruddin Shah hai. Phir mere dimaag mein aaya ki agar inke baap inko nahi sikha sake toh main kya sikhaunga? (So I went to scold them and recalled that Abhishek Bachchan's father is Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan Shah's father is Naseeruddin Shah. Then I realised if their fathers couldn't teach them, how will I be able to?)."

As soon as Shah Rukh finished, everyone on the sets burst into laughter. Made in Rs 140 crore, the heist comedy Happy New Year was a massive success. It earned Rs 200 crore net in India and grossed Rs 398 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

World Mental Health Day: Does Mental Health Lead to Material Success? Know what Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says

World Mental Health Day: Does Mental Health Lead to Material Success? Know what Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says

Meet woman whose old dream revived as she received job's offer letter after 48 years

Meet woman whose old dream revived as she received job's offer letter after 48 years

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

This actor worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir, purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC prep, once contemplated suicide after..

This actor worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir, purposely failed MBBS exam, faked UPSC prep, once contemplated suicide after..

Ratan Tata's company joins hands with Rs 47991 crore bank, set to boost...

Ratan Tata's company joins hands with Rs 47991 crore bank, set to boost...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's forced romance to bland humour, 5 things that makes it worse than second part

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Who will succeed Ratan Tata and lead his Rs 3800 crore business empire? Meet the front-runners in the succession race

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Step inside Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 120 crore Jalsa bungalow with luxurious bedrooms, gym, jacuzzi

Five stunning images of the earth captured by NASA

Five stunning images of the earth captured by NASA

Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs

Meet Shilpa Shirodkar, Bigg Boss 18 contestant, who ruled the '90s with double meaning songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement