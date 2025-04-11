BOLLYWOOD
Shah Rukh Khan also once stayed at the villa during the shoot of Jab Harry Met Sejal, and to this date, it remains one of his favorite spots to spend some quality time with his family. The Beverly Hills mansion is one of his most stunning properties, a six-bedroom luxurious castle.
Shah Rukh Khan has decades of superstardom under his belt, which has also helped him build an empire for himself beyond the world of cinema. Shah Rukh Khan's real estate properties around the world are no less magical than his films. One of his most luxurious properties is a Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, which is now up for grabs via Airbnb. If one can afford the luxury, Shah Rukh Khan's LA mansion can be yours to stay in for Rs 1,96,891 per night.
Shah Rukh Khan's Beverly Hills mansion is one of his most stunning properties, a six-bedroom luxurious castle, surrounded by palm trees and a huge pool. A glimpse of it was shared by the actor himself in 2019. Shah Rukh Khan's LA home is located near Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood and is now available for rent via Airbnb.
SRK's LA home has luxurious jacuzzis and private cabanas, which are near a majestic pool and a tennis court. The home is a statement in itself with statement chandeliers, oversized mirrors, and beige and white interiors.
Speaking about his LA home, Shah Rukh Khan once said, "There’s no place like home to disconnect from the outside world and spend some time with oneself. Being able to break away from a fast-paced lifestyle, several thousand miles away from the city, has been a refreshing experience."
Shah Rukh Khan also once stayed at the villa during the shoot of Jab Harry Met Sejal, and to this date, it remains one of his favorite spots to spend some quality time with his family.
If you also want to experience a similar luxury to that of Shah Rukh Khan, getting as close to living his life, you can rent his LA mansion for under Rs 2 lakh.
READ | Sunny Deol's cryptic statement on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Everyone knew what was right and what was wrong'
Why Kangana Ranaut received Rs 1 lakh electricity bill for her Manali residence? Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh alleges, 'Mohtarma badi shararat karti hai...'
Meet Pulkit Kejriwal, ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's son, who scored 96% in CBSE, cleared IIT-JEE and went to IIT-Delhi
Google lays off hundreds of employees from Android, Pixel and Chrome teams: Report
Meet Vijayveer Sidhu, India's new shooting star who won gold at ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires
Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman's kingdom hits big jackpot, discovers 14 new oil and gas fields
Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA mansion is now available on Airbnb, its per night rent is Rs..
Sunny Deol's cryptic statement on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Everyone knew what was right and what was wrong'
Bengaluru moral policing case: 5 arrested for harassing Hindu youth, Muslim girl
Meet actor who failed in class VII, washed dishes at restaurant, now has net worth of Rs 2,500 crore
How to build wealth as a salaried middle-class employee? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares simple '1% rule'
Hollywood star Jackie Chan loves these three Indian food items, one is biryani and the other two are...
I always knew I wouldn’t be able to love Vidhu Vinod Chopra like I loved Om Puri: Seema Kapoor
Viral video: Sushmita Sen refuses to pose with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens say 'he is just embarrassing....'
Who was Ravindrabhai Dalal, Nita Ambani's father, and how he instilled a sense of community in her
Viral video: Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel pauses her ramp walk to touch Hema Malini's feet, hugs Sushmita Sen
Bryan Johnson, anti-ageing millionaire, reveals why he withdrew from longevity drug
Sushmita Sen's ex-bhabhi Charu Asopa sells clothes online, leaves Mumbai due to financial crisis: 'I texted Rajeev'
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi again, after making waves in fashion, perfumes, YouTube, ex-Real Madrid star launches film studio with famous Hollywood director...
Donald Trump makes big claim, says he doesn't need Tesla CEO Elon Musk for 'anything other than...'
6, including three children, killed in helicopter crash in New York's Hudson River
Who is Dayan Krishnan, top criminal lawyer leading NIA case against 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, handled Nirbhaya case, 2001 Parliament attack trial and...
Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai talks about their separation, calling him a 'caring' father: ‘I never said…’
Not Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but this film marked Aamir Khan's first on-screen appearance, he danced on Shashi Kapoor's iconic song, it was for...
26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana sent to 18-day NIA custody: Here's what we know so far
THIS Indian company launches new luxury edition watch with pearl finish, it features 'One Pice' coin, its price is Rs...
Groom calls off wedding after bride’s family refuses to pay for food for 600 guests: 'We are not rich'
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch CSK vs KKR match 25 live on TV, online?
Meet India’s first female tennis Olympian whose diamond saved Tata Steel from bankruptcy, Ratan Tata was her...
CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Maharashtra is India's richest state, Tamil Nadu is second but you won't be able to guess the third in the list
Viral video: Toddler makes his dad 'scared' with giggles, internet can't get over this precious bond! WATCH
Meet IAS officer, who lost both legs, an arm in accident, yet cracked UPSC on second attempt, his AIR was...
Viral Video: Woman police officer held ‘inappropriately’ while arresting men, netizens say, ‘Cancerous mentality’
Chhorii 2 movie review: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan intensify powerful narrative but fall short of original's thrill
Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol beats Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham; scores his second biggest opening, earns Rs 11 crore
Ex-NCB director Sameer Wankhede withdraws defamation case against actor Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets
Meta whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams testifies in US Senate Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook sharing data with China, targets ads at teen
RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: KL Rahul's fiery knock guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Who is Vinod Sehwag? Former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag's brother granted bail in cheque bounce case amounting to...
'Always put out his magic': Ambati Rayudu reacts to MS Dhoni's sensational return as CSK captain in IPL 2025
Meet 'gareebon ka Mithun Chakraborty', gave 40 flops in Hindi, later became Amitabh Bachchan of..., once stole money from temple, now owns...
Bizarre Revenge: Ex-boyfriend sends 300 cash-on-delivery parcels to woman
MAGA to MASGA? Trump signs order to 'make America's showers great again'
Man who cleared JEE, GATE, pursuing PhD at IIT Delhi, earns only Rs 35000, viral LinkedIn post says, ‘Scholars are being...’
NIA formally arrests Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana, releases first pic
MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain: A look at his captaincy stats with Chennai Super Kings in IPL
SHOCKING! Man chokes to death after fish he caught swims in his throat, here's what happened
Is Tahawwur Rana not Pakistani? This is what Islamabad said about 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter
If given a chance, Rajkummar Rao would want to relive this one moment
RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli creates IPL history, becomes first player to achieve unique milestone
Meet cop who braved grenade attack in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, now chief of NIA, agency to prosecute mastermind Tahawwur Rana
Bad news for TCS employees, Tata Group firm delays salary hikes due to 'uncertain environment'
Gwalior man shoots himself dead after his daughter elopes, details here
'Galat fehmi dekh lo': Virat Kohli laughs out loud after watching his 14-year-old post-match remark on Chris Gayle
Meet woman who gets key role in Ratan Tata's TCS, to lead India's largest IT services company as COO
Viral video: Man calls police as he finds wife with lover at home, says 'she can bury me in drum'
Tahira Kashyap is 'back home and recovering', Ayushmann Khurrana's wife shares major health update amid cancer battle
Viral video: Why did Justin Bieber call paparazzi 'money-hungry' and 'disrespectful'? Watch it yourself
'Always be a Thala fan': Ambati Rayudu hits back at trolls over MS Dhoni remarks
Maniesh Paul reveals Bollywood star kid's birthday party has setup of 'toy store' for return gifts: 'I saw a father carrying five bags full of toys'
MS Dhoni to lead CSK as captain for the rest of IPL 2025 as Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to...
Italy's Prada to acquire fashion rival Versace for nearly 12,000 crore
Delhi Weather Update: Pleasant breeze, cloudy sky lowers temperature in NCR, brings respite from heat
Meet woman whose father is Pakistan's richest man, she once donated Rs 120 crore, works as...
Artificial Intelligence Explained: What is AI, how it works, where it is used, can it replace human beings?
White House's 'don't retaliate, you'll be rewarded' post has netizens coming up with parenting tips, see why
Meet man, who quit studies at 16, once repaired bicycles and swept floors, today his company is worth over Rs 3 lakh crore; he is...
The Oud Story - Revolutionising and Scenting the Soul of a New India
ETT Limited Secures Rs 60 Crore International Contract; Experts Claim This Stock Could Be the Next Multibagger!
Kareena Kapoor's bizarre animated avatar at Karachi rave sparks outrage online
Man from US calls out 'toxic' Indian workplace, claims it left him extremely frustrated
Mohammad Rizwan enraged at PCB treatment after Champions Trophy fiasco, says 'Give more power or...'
Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: Rajkummar Rao gets in time loop, twists Happy Death Day with desi comedy tadka; fans say 'Maddock is now...'
Viral Video: Thief tries to steal bike despite being filmed by owner; know what happens next
Who is Tahawwur Rana? What led to his extradition from US?
Baisakhi 2025: Vaisakhi date, time, history, significance and more
Cricket at LA 2028 Olympics: Six teams to compete for gold, 180 players to feature; Pakistan may miss out
Football enthusiast to being never auctioned in IPL: What it means to be Virat Kohli!
Sikandar vs Jaat box office: Sunny Deol to score his second biggest opening, will he beat day one haul of Salman Khan's film? Here's what we know
Will Noel Tata move into Ratan Tata’s sea-facing bungalow in Colaba? Know here
Amid divorce rumours, Michelle Obama opens up about relationship with Barack Obama, says 'I could have made decisions long ago...'
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli on verge of achieving historic milestone in match against Delhi Capitals
Viral video: Dog startles leopard with sudden bark, makes the giant cat flee away, netizens hail 'Doggesh bhai'
'Is that Elon Musk?': Turkish man’s dance video with daughter breaks the internet, WATCH
China's strong response after Donald Trump raises tariffs to 125 per cent: 'Will not sit back and let...'
Meet Narender Mann, special public prosecutor, who will lead legal proceedings in 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana case
Byju Raveendran says 'I'm not flower, I'm fire' as he files FIR against...
Dhamaal 4 on the floors, Ajay Devgn shares first look of Adi Arshad Warsi, Manav Javed Jaffrey, team wraps first schedule
Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter, lands in India; MHA appoints Narender Mann as special public prosecutor
Meet man who sells Rs 34 lakh watches worn by Anant Ambani, Salman Khan with Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman motifs, he is not Hindu, Muslim, Christian, his religion is…
Homeopathy: Your first line of treatment
US man uses 7 tigers as 'emotional support' animals at home, says he doesn't need permits; arrested
This Rajesh Khanna, Nanda film was remade 48 years later without superstars, was produced by Shah Rukh without reading script, charging interest, its climax..
Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATE: Dear Mahanadi Thursday 1 PM winners for April 10, 2025 DECLARED
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATE: Karunya Plus KN 568 Thursday April 10 TODAY; first prize is Rs...
Mukesh Ambani's Rs 1500 crore house Antilia: Number of rooms, helipad, gym, luxury cinema hall, everything about Mumbai's iconic building
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce second pregnancy 2 years after welcoming son Zehaan: 'Need your prayers and love'
Chhaava OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna's blockbuster that earned Rs 804 crore
Jaat movie review: Dear Bollywood, learn how to utilise true potential of Sunny Deol from South, he breathes fire, bring mass mayhem