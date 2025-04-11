Shah Rukh Khan also once stayed at the villa during the shoot of Jab Harry Met Sejal, and to this date, it remains one of his favorite spots to spend some quality time with his family. The Beverly Hills mansion is one of his most stunning properties, a six-bedroom luxurious castle.

Shah Rukh Khan has decades of superstardom under his belt, which has also helped him build an empire for himself beyond the world of cinema. Shah Rukh Khan's real estate properties around the world are no less magical than his films. One of his most luxurious properties is a Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, which is now up for grabs via Airbnb. If one can afford the luxury, Shah Rukh Khan's LA mansion can be yours to stay in for Rs 1,96,891 per night.

Shah Rukh Khan's LA home is located near Santa Monica, Rodeo Drive, and West Hollywood and is now available for rent via Airbnb.

SRK's LA home has luxurious jacuzzis and private cabanas, which are near a majestic pool and a tennis court. The home is a statement in itself with statement chandeliers, oversized mirrors, and beige and white interiors.

Speaking about his LA home, Shah Rukh Khan once said, "There’s no place like home to disconnect from the outside world and spend some time with oneself. Being able to break away from a fast-paced lifestyle, several thousand miles away from the city, has been a refreshing experience."

Shah Rukh Khan also once stayed at the villa during the shoot of Jab Harry Met Sejal, and to this date, it remains one of his favorite spots to spend some quality time with his family.

If you also want to experience a similar luxury to that of Shah Rukh Khan, getting as close to living his life, you can rent his LA mansion for under Rs 2 lakh.

