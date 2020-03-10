'Shah Rukh Khan listened to 'Lungi Dance' song but he did not like it': Yo Yo Honey Singh shares interesting anecdote

One of the most popular songs of Shah Rukh Khan is 'Lungi Dance' from Chennai Express. The song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh and also has Deepika Padukone in it. This is one of the songs which both the stars have performed globally with international celebrities, on international shows and events. Now, after almost seven years of the release of 'Lungi Dance', Honey Singh shared interesting anecdotes about it.

The rapper-singer told Bollywood Hungama, "I was in Goa at the time when my friend who is a builder in Mumbai called me up and said that Shah Rukh Khan wants to meet you. I did not believe him initially as I thought Shah Rukh Khan did not even know me. But what he said turned out to be true and Shah Rukh sir called me home. He narrated the story of Chennai Express and asked me to make something. I told him that I will give him a song if I can make something nice."

Honey Singh went on to say, "It took me two months to crack the song. I informed him about the song and he asked to mail it to him, but I insisted on singing it in person. He listened to the song but he did not like it. He then made his son Aryan (Khan) listen to the song and even Bhushan Kumar (T-series head) sir pushed the song saying that it will work. And that’s how it all worked."

'Lungi Dance' is an unforgettable song, indeed!