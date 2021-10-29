Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mannat to bring son Aryan Khan home - WATCH

After Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail in the Mumbai drugs case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday his bail order was also released today afternoon. Aryan is all set to walk out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail today.

While fans celebrated Aryan's bail, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted leaving his house Mannat sometime back to pick up his son and bring him back home after close to 3 weeks in jail.

Watch the video here.

As for Shah Rukh Khan's first reaction, after Bombay High Court granted bail to his son Aryan Khan, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared before the High Court for Aryan Khan, revealed that the superstar shed tears of joy.

As per a BollywoodLife report, talking to a news channel, Rohatgi said, "Shah Rukh Khan shed tears of joy", on hearing that his son was granted bail.

"All the emotions that he had held inside of him came flowing down," Mukul Rohatgi said while adding that he met SRK only 3-4 days ago for the first time. Rohatgi mentioned that SRK had put everything on the back burner and always made himself available to the legal team. "He made notes and his legal knowledge is on point, despite being from another profession," Rohatgi said. Rohatgi also mentioned that SRK had not had a proper meal for days and was surviving coffee after coffee, as per the report.