BOLLYWOOD

Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?

Riding on Dhurandhar's success, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Siddharth Anand's King and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, may also split the films and adopt a two-part strategy.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 05:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?
King and Love to War to adopt Dhurandhar's strategy
Helmed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has been on a rampage at the box office ever since its theatrical release. Nearly a month in, the film shows no signs of losing momentum and continues to dominate ticket windows. The first installment hit cinemas on December 5, while the second part is slated to release on March 19, already making it one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. Riding on Dhurandhar's success, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Siddharth Anand's King and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, may also split the films and adopt a two-part release strategy.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Both King and Love And War are big-budget spectacles and have gone beyond what was on paper when it comes to the cost of production. As Dhurandhar has set a trend, both SRK and Bhansali are individually contemplating splitting their epics into two parts and releasing them in a gap of less than 6 months." King is being planned to hit theatres in September 2026 with its sequel being planned for March 2027, while Love and War is aiming for release in August 2026 and its second part hitting theatres in January 2027.

"This will happen only if the two stalwarts have enough footage to split their films into two parts. Right now, they are both shooting for the film, and these are just preliminary discussions while dissecting the success of Dhurandhar. A final call on whether the films should arrive in a single part or two will be taken on the edit table", the source further added. 

Several filmmakers are now developing narratives in expanded formats, keeping the two-part structure in mind. According to industry insiders, this approach goes beyond financial gains from satellite and digital rights, offering the makers greater creative freedom to delve into layered subplots and character arcs. Dhurandhar has sparked a shift in mindset among creators and business heads alike, opening up new storytelling possibilities. As a result, the coming few months will be very exciting and dramatic.

READ | The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
