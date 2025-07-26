'Shah Rukh Khan ke career ka daag': This film was delayed by 10 years, he didn't complete movie, dupes were used, refused to dub, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore, it is..

Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon came together for Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke in 1994. Due to one disagreement, they left the film, and the makers decided to complete the film with their dupes and release to capitalise on SRK's peak period.

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar in true form. His films were nothing less than a feast for his fans. In 2023, he gave two all-time blockbusters in the action genre (Pathaan and Jawan) and made a terrific comeback on the big screen. In his 30-year career, Shah Rukh dominated the cinema as the King of Romance. On one side, where he has remarkable blockbusters, he also has a fair share of flops.

Today, we will discuss his biggest flop, which can also be called a disgrace to his career. A film which was delayed for a decade, and was released with choppy editing and, disjointed narrative with little to no continuity.

Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke: Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop

Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon were signed for a romantic drama, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke. The film production started in 1993, and the movie was expected to be released in 1994. However, the film got stalled due to one disagreement.

The reason why Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke got shelved

As per the reports, Shah Rukh and Raveena were supposed to share a steamy kiss. The leads refused to do the intimate scene and left the project due to other disagreements. Shah Rukh had mostly completed his film. But due to the tussle, the movie got indefinitely postponed and later shelved.

Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke got received because...

By 2000, Shah Rukh was hailed as King Khan. His position was getting stronger with each film. The producers of the shelved film decide to revive their canned film. For Shah Rukh and Raveena's scenes, they used a body double and cheat shots. They were dubbed by other actors. Even the plot goes for a toss, and suddenly the film shifts to Rashami Desai's love story. Despite being disjointed and convoluted, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke got released.

Box office collection of Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke

The film was released in cinemas on April 9, 2004. The film had little to no buzz, and the film became a critical and commercial disaster. Made in the reported budget of Rs 1.25 crores and the film couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore at the box office. The reason we called Yeh Lamhe.. as SRK's biggest flop is because this could only earn Rs 50 lakhs at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. The action thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand (Pathaan) and it also stars Suhana Khan. The film is expected to be released in 2026.

