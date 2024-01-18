Headlines

Meet man, an Indian, who has more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, his net worth is....

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan nominated at 2023 Annual Stunt Awards, to compete with John Wick 4, Mission Impossible 7

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster action films, Jawan and Pathaan earn multiple nominations in New York Magazine’s Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 02:53 PM IST

article-main
Jawan, Pathaan to compete with John Wick 4 and Mission Impossible 7 at Vulture 2023 Annual Stunt Awards
Shah Rukh Khan began 2023 with a bang as his comeback film Pathaan became an all-time blockbuster. He then ruled the box office in 2023 with his next two releases Jawan and Dunki. While he has been making waves with his magnificent triumphs over the years, now his films, Jawan and Pathaan have earned multiple nominations in New York Magazine’s Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards.

Enjoying widespread acclaim nationally and internationally, these nominations position Shah Rukh Khan's projects along with films like Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. While SRK’s Jawan receives a nomination in the categories of Best Stunt in an Action Film & Best Vehicular Stunt respectively for  (The Highway Chase), Pathaan is nominated for Best Aerial Stunt (The Jet-Pack Fight) and both films, Jawan and Pathaan, also got nominations in the overall Best Film category. 

Nominations are here as follows - 

Best Stunt in an Action Film

- Jawan (the Highway Chase)
- ⁠The Equalizer 3 (the Stained Glass Ceiling scene)
- Extraction 2 (the Opening Oner)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Stair Fight and Fall)
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)

Best Vehicular Stunt

- Fast X (the Rome Car Chase)
 Ferrari (the Mille Miglia Race)
- Jawan (the Highway Chase)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (the Arc de Triomphe Scene)
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Rome Car Chase)

Best Aerial Stunt

- Extraction 2 (the Helicopter Shoot-out)
- Godzilla Minus One (the Plane Circling Godzilla)
- Kandahar (the Helicopter Fight)
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (the Base Jump)
- Pathaan (the Jet-Pack Fight)

Best Overall Action Film

- Ballerina 
- Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant 
- Extraction 2 
- Fist of the Condor 
- Jawan
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible — Dead - Reckoning Part One 
- Pathaan
- Silent Night 
- Shin Kamen Rider

In 2023, with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's contributions have amounted to a massive Rs 2600 crore at the box office. SRK's Dunki continues to earn at the box office and his fans are now awaiting for the announcement of his next release. 

