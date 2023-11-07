Headlines

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has found new fans in Nigeria after the film released on Netflix last week.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer all-time blockbuster Jawan released on Netflix on the actor’s 58th birthday on Novemer 2. The film’s extended cut with a few deleted scenes was released on the platform last week. And it has been a sensation since its release. The film – in all its versions – has been trending in the top 5 on Netflix in India for the last five days. Even outside India, the film has entered the top 10 in various countries. But has truly been a revelation has been Jawan’s success in Nigeria, a market not very heavy on Bollywood.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is a mass masala film with a social message about corruption, inefficacies in public administration and a generous dose of patriotism and social responsibility. This seems to have resonated well with viewers from Nigeria, many of whom have said the story seems ‘too Nigerian.

Scores of viewers from the African country have taken to Twitter (now called X) to praise Jawan and its themes. One viewer tweeted, “You mean you have a Netflix account and you haven’t watched JAWAN, what are you waiting for.” Another wrote, “Jawan is that movie, too Nigerian for an Indian story.” Many others tweeted that they ‘cried like they never cried before’ after watching the movie. Even the film’s three-hour runtime did not deter the Nigerian viewers. Entertainment journalist Oge wrote, “Honestly didn't think I had the capacity to sit through a 3 hour movie at a stretch without the constraints of a cinema hall anymore. #Jawan showed me that I actually could. Atlee did a thing.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance. The film, Atlee’s first Hindi venture, is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 with a worldwide gross of Rs 1155 crore. The gargantuan success has also propelled it to the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film was also praised by critics receiving mixed to positive reviews.

