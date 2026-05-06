'Shah Rukh Khan is the reason': Karan Johar gets emotional, credits superstar for his career at Met Gala 2026

Karan Johar made a grand Met Gala debut, crediting Shah Rukh Khan for his journey while celebrating Indian art and fashion on a global stage.

Karan Johar marked a big moment in his career by making his debut at the Met Gala 2026, becoming the first Indian filmmaker to attend the global fashion event. For the occasion, he wore a custom outfit designed by Manish Malhotra, inspired by the timeless artworks of Raja Ravi Varma.

During a conversation with BBC at the event, Johar spoke about his close bond with Shah Rukh Khan. Since SRK attended the Met Gala last year, Johar was asked how it felt to follow him this year. His response reflected deep emotion and gratitude.

Talking about their long-standing relationship, Johar said Shah Rukh has been a huge influence on his journey as a filmmaker and credited him for shaping his early career.

Karan Johar calls his Met Gala debut a full circle moment, inspired by Shah Rukh Khan, who has always been a big part of his journey iamsrk #KaranJohar#KING #ShahRukhKhan #MetGala2026 #MetGala #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/rm5QzfmRLS — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 5, 2026

He said, “Well, for me it's so emotional. Shah Rukh is such a large part of my career repertoire. I've done my first five films with him and he's the reason I stand here today. So for him to have come last year and me this year, it's like life feels like a complete circle.”

Their collaboration goes back to Johar’s first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and continued with iconic films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and My Name Is Khan. Over the years, their partnership has played a key role in shaping mainstream Hindi cinema.

Beyond films, their friendship has also been visible off-screen, especially on Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan, where their easy chemistry reflects years of trust and bonding. Johar has often described SRK as family.

Apart from speaking about Shah Rukh, Johar also opened up about his love for fashion and its importance in his films.

He said, “Fashion has been a huge part of my cinema. It's also a massive hobby of mine, but I've also tried to integrate fashion through storytelling and through characters through the years and through my films. I'm just glad to represent India at the Met, especially when the theme is ‘Fashion is Art’.”

For his Met Gala debut, Johar wore a standout outfit titled “Framed in Eternity.” The look featured a structured vintage-style jacket paired with a dramatic six-foot-long hand-painted cape. The ensemble was created over 85 days by more than 80 artisans and styled by Eka Lakhani. It brought to life several iconic paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, turning them into a moving piece of art in line with the theme “Fashion is Art.”

Johar also shared on Instagram why Varma’s work resonated with him: “Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings.”