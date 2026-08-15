Shah Rukh Khan is 'proud to be an Indian', his Independence Day post divides internet, netizens say 'why are you...'

Shah Rukh Khan posted a pic on Independence Day, leaving the internet divided. While his fans supported him, other netizens criticised his social media post for multiple reasons. Read on to know why.

On the 80th Independence Day, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is proud of being an Indian and talks about what makes the country so special. SRK doesn’t shy away from expressing the same. On Saturday, the Pathaan actor took to his social media and shared an AI picture of himself wearing a white Pathani suit.

What's so special about India? SRK explains

SRK penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, "A very Happy Independence Day to all.. There’s something special about being Indian...the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves...our Country." He further added, "May we always value what we have and do our little bit to make our country proud. Proud to be an Indian and love being one. Jai Hind."

Here's the post

A very Happy Independence Day to all..

There’s something special about being Indian...the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves...our Country.

May we always value what we have… pic.twitter.com/D8uPUbWNmT August 15, 2026

Why the internet is divided over SRK's photo

Khan's post soon went viral, leaving the netizens divided. While his fans rejoice, another section of internet users called out the delay in posting and the use of AI. A netizen wrote, "Can’t even click a real picture, SRK, why? Why is everything right now deemed to be done with AI?" Another netizen wrote, "You post videos on Modi ji's birthday but on Independence Day, a picture that is not even real, but AI-generated." One of the netizens wrote, "Google pe inti saari photos available h,khudki phir bhi AI se baneaye ho."

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Shah Rukh Khan's family has a direct connection with the Indian freedom struggle

The actor has often claimed that he is the son of one of India’s youngest freedom fighters, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, who was born in Peshawar. He was involved in the Indian independence movement and was associated with the Indian National Congress. He was also known for his involvement in social and political activities in Peshawar before Partition. After Partition, the family moved to Delhi. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King, scheduled for December 23, 2026.