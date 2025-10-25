FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'

In an old viral interview of Naseeruddin Shah, the veteran actor confessed that Shah Rukh Khan is 'becoming boring', and praised Akshay Kumar for achiveing superstardom without any backing and support.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 02:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'
Shah Rukh Khan and Naseeruddin Shah


Shah Rukh Khan and Naseeruddin Shah were a duo of dynamic actors. Together, they have worked in hits like Chamatkar, Main Hoon Na, Chaahat, and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Khan has openly expressed his gratitude for Shah. However, an old interview with Shah is now going viral, in which he called SRK 'boring' and was highly praising Akshay Kumar. This video clip is now doing the rounds on the internet and has created a sensation. 

In the clip, the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro actor shared his views on mainstream Bollywood stars and revealed if he's watching their films.  When asked if he enjoys watching films of Khans, Akshay Kumar, or Ajay Devgn, he candidly confessed, “No, and I don’t even make an effort to watch them. I have worked with many of them, but none of them have really impressed me." 

However, he went on to praise Akki and added, "There is only Akshay Kumar, whom I admire a lot, because without any guidance, or godfather and support, he made his own place. And now his acting shows signs of capability. After having done it for so long, he has become a good actor.” 

The interviewer asserted that even Shah Rukh Khan has created his own space, without any family background or godfather. Shah agreed, but added, “Yeah, and for that I have great admiration for Shah Rukh. But as an actor, he is becoming boring.”

This clip has now gone viral, and it has divided the internet. A section of netizens agrees with Shah, while another section of cybercitizens (probably: SRK fans) are strongly defending the statement, and even trolling the veteran actor. This ain't the first time Naseer have shared his honest opinion about mainstream stars. Earlier, he slammed Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna, and he went on to say that he didn't find Sholay the best film of Indian cinema.

