Shah Rukh Khan is at his wittiest as he replies to fan curious about his underwear colour

Shah Rukh Khan proved yet again that he is not just the 'King of Romance' but also the 'Badshah of Wit' who can leave his fans amused like no other star in Bollywood. In a Wednesday hosted 'AskSRK' session for fans, the superstar had a sarcastic response for a fan who inquired about the colour of his innerwear. Shah Rukh was engaged in a fun interactive session with fans on Twitter when this happened.

"I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions," SRK replied to a fan who tweeted, "Sir what's ur underwear color?? #AskSRK."

Shah Rukh responded to any other questions from fans during the #AskSRK session. More weird questions followed, which the actor tackled with his trademark humour and sarcasm. A fan asked Shah Rukh why he takes a lot of time while using the washroom, to which SRK replied, "Will send you a video.... ur inquisitiveness and yearning for learning is very touching."

During the impromptu question-and-answer session with fans, King Khan also hinted about his upcoming film release and assured them that he will be returning on the big screen soon. Earlier, in February, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed that SRK's much-anticipated movie 'Pathan' has been slated for a 2022 release instead of the earlier plans to release it in 2021.

After the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's decision of allowing 100 percent occupancy in cinema halls, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had recently announced their 2021 slate for the films. However, the production company didn't announce the release date for 'Pathan', which is arguably the most awaited film under production today. The film would have marked Khan's comeback to the big screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years.

Other than being the comeback project of King Khan after his 2018 Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, 'Pathan' is grabbing many eyeballs as it will also feature Deepika Padukone and an extended cameo of Salman Khan.