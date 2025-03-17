Earlier rumors were suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan and Sukumar would team up for a dark, intense psychological thriller.

Shah Rukh Khan could soon be adding another South Indian filmmaker to his list of collaborators. After successful partnerships with Mani Ratnam and Atlee, the Bollywood superstar is reportedly in talks with Sukumar, the director behind the hit Pushpa franchise.

Earlier rumors were suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan and Sukumar would team up for a dark, intense psychological thriller. However, new reports suggest something entirely different. According to the Mid-day sources, the duo is set to collaborate on a rural political action drama, where Khan will portray an anti-hero. This film is expected to showcase him in a raw, rustic, and desi look, combining his mass appeal with his global superstar image. It will also delve into social issues such as caste and class oppression.

The source stated, "King Khan will play an anti-hero, but this will be a rural political action drama that promises to show him in a raw, rustic, and desi avatar that blends his mass appeal with his global superstar image. It will also explore social issues like caste and class oppression."

Fans eager for the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Sukumar may have to wait a while, as both are tied up with multiple projects. Sukumar is busy with RC 17 starring Ram Charan, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, and a romantic drama with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has King and Pathaan 2 lined up. Reports suggest that SRK has informed filmmakers wanting to work with him that they'll need to wait for about two years before he can take on new projects. King is set to begin filming in May with a start-to-finish schedule.

There have been rumors circulating that Allu Arjun might replace Salman Khan in director Atlee’s upcoming project, which is the follow-up to Pathaan (2023). However, sources suggest that Atlee is keen to work with Bollywood's beloved "bhai" and isn’t willing to miss the chance to collaborate with Salman Khan. Reports indicate that Atlee plans to approach Salman for a parallel lead role alongside Allu Arjun in this mass action entertainer. Interestingly, while Salman will be the hero, Allu Arjun will play the anti-hero.