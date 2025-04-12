Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat has not only been a place where he resides but has also become a landmark in the city of Mumbai. Each year, thousands of fans gather outside Mannat on either the superstar's birthday or on Eid to catch a glimpse of the heartthrob of the nation.

Shah Rukh Khan, lovingly referred to as the 'King of Bollywood' by his fans, is currently having the most fulfilling time in his career. The superstar made a roaring comeback in 2023 with blockbuster films that crossed Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. But apart from his career in films and his family, one of Shah Rukh Khan's most prized possessions is his Mumbai home, Mannat, located in the posh Bandra area of the bustling city. Reports state that Mannat is worth Rs 200 crores and is one of the most expensive things he owns. Shah Rukh Khan has been living in Mannat for over 20 years, along with his family, wife Gauri Khan, and children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh Khan's sister Shehnaz also reportedly stays with the family.

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat has not only been a place where he resides but has also become a landmark in the city of Mumbai. Each year, thousands of fans gather outside Mannat on either the superstar's birthday or on Eid to catch a glimpse of the heartthrob of the nation. This is one of the main reasons why it comes as no surprise that Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is the third most photographed location in India, only behind the Taj Mahal and the Gateway of India.

Many interesting stories about Mannat have gone viral over the years. One of the best ones is that Shah Rukh Khan was eager to live in Villa Vienna, the original name of Mannat, since the filming of Yes Boss in 1997. He filmed a song for the film in front of his now-home Mannat, manifesting the place for him and his family. Shah Rukh Khan bought Villa Vienna (now Mannat) from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001. The name of the house was Jannat, but in 2005, it was changed to Mannat by the superstar and his family.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan recently moved out of Mannat temporarily as major renovation work is underway at his beloved home. The Khan family is currently living in two luxurious duplex apartments in Pali Hill, Khar.

