Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan acquired their iconic home, Mannat, in 2001, and for the past more than 20 years, it has been a symbol of their success in the city of dreams. Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat, located in Mumbai's Bandra, is also a haven for his fans who visit the sea-facing sprawling bungalow to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. It won't be a lie to say that both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have made it into one of the most iconic residences in India. But, many people are unaware that Shah Rukh Khan's cherished home was initially offered to Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan acquired their iconic home, Mannat, in 2001, and for the past more than 20 years, it has been a symbol of their success in the city of dreams. Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat, located in Mumbai's Bandra, is also a haven for his fans who visit the sea-facing sprawling bungalow to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. It won't be a lie to say that both Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have made it into one of the most iconic residences in India. But, many people are unaware that Shah Rukh Khan's cherished home was initially offered to Salman Khan.

Salman Khan refused the majestic property and hence, Shah Rukh Khan made it his home. Salman Khan himself once revealed why he chose not to take on the opportunity to live in Rs 200 crore Mannat. "That bungalow had come to me when I was just starting off. My dad said itne bade ghar mein karoge kya? (What will you do in such a big house?)" he said.

Salman Khan then jokingly added, "And now I want to ask Shah Rukh what he does in such a big house?" Salman Khan lives at Galaxy Apartments, along with his parents and family. It is close in proximity to Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. The two superstars live in the same area in Mumbai and are neighbours with little distance between them.

As per latest media reports, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, is currently planning to move out of Mannat as it's supposed to undergo major renovation.

READ | 'The concern has been...': Amitabh Bachchan shares challenges of old age, says he forgets lines, asks directors for..