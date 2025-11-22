Shah Rukh Khan hugs Nita Ambani at Global Peace Honours 2025, Ranveer Singh watches them; video goes viral

PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting France's Emmanuel Macron on sidelines of G20 Summit: 'Force for...'
BOLLYWOOD
Global Peace Honours 2025 featured a special tribute led by Shah Rukh Khan, performances by Tiger Shroff, and appearances from other celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Nita Ambani.
Global Peace Honours 2025 was a memorial and tribute event held on November 22 at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, to honour the heroes of the 26/11 terror attacks as well as victims of the Pahalgam attacks and the Delhi blasts. The evening featured a special tribute led by Shah Rukh Khan, performances by Tiger Shroff, and appearances from other celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Nita Ambani. Two major awards - the National Valour Honour and Leadership Honour - were presented to individuals recognized for extraordinary courage and selfless service.
In his heartfelt speech, Shah Rukh said, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country."
"When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it...Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain", the superstar added.
In one of the videos from the event, Shah Rukh Khan was seen hugging Nita Ambani as Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh saw them from behind. This moment was captured by the celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani and then, the clip went viral on social media. The event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation led by Amruta Fadnavis.
