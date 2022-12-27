Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan hugs, kisses birthday boy Salman Khan, netizens say 'best video on internet'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan posing together will give you high 'Karan Arjun' vibes. Fans can call it 'best video' of the day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan- Salman Khan

Two of the biggest Bollywood superstars came together, and the internet crashed. Shah Rukh Khan attended Salman Khan's 57th birthday bash, and he twinned with the birthday boy in black. When Shah Rukh arrived at the venue, he rushed straight into the venue. 

The photographers were shouting for SRK to pose, but he refused to listen and went ahead. Later, while leaving the bash, Salman escorted Shah Rukh to his car. Pathaan star was captured hugging and kissing Tiger 3 star again and again. As soon as both Khans stepped out, the media photographers got excited, and they asked them to pose together. While posing for paps, SRK again kissed and hugged the birthday boy, and the video got viral instantly. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Within minutes of upload, the video went viral like wildfire. A user called it "Best video on internet." Another user said, "Ye bandhannn tohhhh pyarrr ka bandhannnn h janmooooo kaaa sangaammmm h Meere Karan Arjunnn aayenge moment." The third user wrote, "Ye bandhan to PYAAR ka bandhan hai." One of netizen wrote, "Gale to bar bar aise lg rhe hai jaise umar bhar ke liye bichadne wale hai." Another netizen wrote, "So lovely moment with Karan Arjunnnn." A user wrote, "Total 4 baar srk ne Salman ko kiss kiya." A user stated, "Unity in Diversity! Rona aa gaya itna pyaar dekh ke."  

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan. Whereas Salman will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. Salman will also be seen making a special appearance in SRK's Pathaan. Similarly, Shah Rukh's Pathaan is expected to storm Tiger 3 as well. Their actioners are intended for a bigger spy universe, and their fans are dying to see them together. Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. 

