Rang De Basanti created the record for the highest-grossing Indian film in its opening weekend at that time. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Om Puri, and Waheeda Rehman.

Headlined by Aamir Khan and helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the coming-of-age socio-political drama Rang De Basanti was released in the cinemas on January 26, 2006 concinding with India's 57th Republic Day. The film also starred Siddharth, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Alice Patten, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Om Puri, and Waheeda Rehman in pivotal roles. Rang De Basanti broke several box office records, received numerous awards, and went on to become one of the most impactful films in the history of Indian cinema.

The Aamir Khan film created the record for the highest opening-day collections for a Hindi film and the highest-grossing Indian film in its opening weekend at that time. Made in just Rs 28 crore, Rang De Basanti ran for more than ten weeks in theatres and ended up earning Rs 53 crore net in India and grossing Rs 97 crore worldwide. It also won four National Awards for Best Male Playback Singer to Naresh Iyer for Roobaroo, Best Editing to PS Bharathi, Best Audiography to Nakul Kamre, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment to producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

One of the biggest reasons behind its commercial and critical success was its casting as it perfectly captured the camaraderie of the unforgettable characters. However, it's interesting to note that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra had once wanted Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan as Flight Lt. Ajay Singh Rathod and Karan Singhania, the roles which were eventually played by Siddharth (in his Bollywood debut) and R. Madhavan, respectively. Speaking to IANS, Mehra had said, "Yes, we underwent several changes. It had to be that way. It is a huge ensemble cast and I needed each actor for nine months. Hrithik Roshan was spoken to for Karan's role. He loved the script but didn't have the time. Shah Rukh was approached for Ajay Rathod's role. I pursued him for a while. But the dates didn't work out. With Shah Rukh, you don't question too much. We share a healthy relationship."

An AR Rahman musical, Rang De Basanti was also chosen as India's official entry for Best Foreign Language Film, now called the Best International Feature Film at the 79th Academy Awards or the Oscars, but it failed to earn the nomination. Its soundtrack is also considered to be among Rahman's finest albums with memorable tracks such as Masti Ki Paathshaala, Khalbali, Luka Chuppi, Roobaroo, Tu Bin Bataye, and the title track Rang De Basanti.

