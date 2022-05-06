Search icon
Shah Rukh Khan hosts international diplomats at Mannat, officials are dazzled by actor's gesture

Shah Rukh Khan did the perfect mehmaan-nawazi for international diplomats, and his hosting quality has charmed the officials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 06, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan with Diedrah Kelly and Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet

Shah Rukh Khan turned into the perfect host, as he met and welcomed the consul general of Canada, France, and Quebec at his house in Mannat, Mumbai. The Chak De India actor gave a warm welcome to diplomats wearing blue T-shirts and denim. 

Canada's consul general Diedrah Kelly shared the pictures from the evening and acknowledged his mehmaan-nawazi. Kelly also agreed on why SRK is been loved globally by stating, "I understand the charm that King Khan 
@iamsrk has on audiences across the (globe emoji). Thank you. Shukriya. @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome (folded hand and smiley emoji). I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Film Industry.

Here's Diedrah's tweet

The officials of Quebec were also astonished by King Khan's gesture. They posted a picture from the evening to @quebec_india Twitter handle with a quote that translates, "A beautiful evening with @iamsrk at his home with some representatives of the Mumbai consular corps. The Bollywood superstar discussed the Quebec #cinéma and its ultra modern #studios. Thank you very much Shah Rukh Khan for this invitation!"

Here's how SRK charmed Quebec

France Consul general, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet also thanked Shah Rukh for being the perfect host and tweeted their moment with a caption that expressed the official's experience of meeting the actor. "Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a dynamic comeback on the big screen with the actioner Pathaan. Siddharth Anand's directorial is schduled to release next year on Republic Day. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. 

