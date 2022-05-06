Shah Rukh Khan hosts international diplomats at Mannat, officials are dazzled by actor's gesture

Shah Rukh Khan with Diedrah Kelly and Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet

Shah Rukh Khan turned into the perfect host, as he met and welcomed the consul general of Canada, France, and Quebec at his house in Mannat, Mumbai. The Chak De India actor gave a warm welcome to diplomats wearing blue T-shirts and denim.

Canada's consul general Diedrah Kelly shared the pictures from the evening and acknowledged his mehmaan-nawazi. Kelly also agreed on why SRK is been loved globally by stating, "I understand the charm that King Khan

@iamsrk has on audiences across the (globe emoji). Thank you. Shukriya. @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for your warm welcome (folded hand and smiley emoji). I look fwd to further strengthen ties & new co-production opportunities between Bollywood and the Film Industry.

Here's Diedrah's tweet

The officials of Quebec were also astonished by King Khan's gesture. They posted a picture from the evening to @quebec_india Twitter handle with a quote that translates, "A beautiful evening with @iamsrk at his home with some representatives of the Mumbai consular corps. The Bollywood superstar discussed the Quebec #cinéma and its ultra modern #studios. Thank you very much Shah Rukh Khan for this invitation!"

Here's how SRK charmed Quebec

Une belle avec @iamsrk chez lui en compagnie de quelques représentants du corps consulaire de Mumbai. La superstar de Bollywood a et ses #studios ultra modernes. Merci beaucoup Shah Rukh Khan de cette invitation!#film #Cinema #VFX #Quebec pic.twitter.com/ITafPpyaP7 — Québec in India (@Quebec_India) May 6, 2022

France Consul general, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet also thanked Shah Rukh for being the perfect host and tweeted their moment with a caption that expressed the official's experience of meeting the actor. "Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest award, the Légion d'Honneur, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon. #ShahRukhKhan."

Delighted to meet in Mumbai a Knight of the highest, a title befitting for the Shah of #Bollywood ! Dear @iamsrk my sincere appreciation for your hospitality this afternoon.#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/RZe0oUI7wp — Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet (@SereCharlet) May 5, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a dynamic comeback on the big screen with the actioner Pathaan. Siddharth Anand's directorial is schduled to release next year on Republic Day. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.