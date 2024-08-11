Twitter
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he 'can’t pronounce' name, video goes viral

At the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award for his contribution towards cinema

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan honoured with Pardo Alla Carriera Award, confesses he 'can’t pronounce' name, video goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan
On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival. To accept the honour the Pathaan actor flew down to the country. Shah Rukh was awarded with the honour for his contribution towards cinema. Accepting the honour, Shah Rukh admitted he found it difficult to pronounce the name of the award.

Reportedly, addressing a crowd of 8000, Shah Rukh began his speech by saying, “Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms – wider than the ones I do on screen.”

As reported by Variety, the Jawan actor went on to say, “It’s a very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno.” He also included a nod to the hot summer of Switzerland. “So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot. It’s just like being home in India."

During his speech, SRK recalled his previous roles, and said,"I’ve been a villain, I’ve been a champ, I’ve been a superhero, I’ve been a zero, I’ve been a rejected fan, and I’ve been a very, very resilient lover." The Dunki actor didn't miss a beat in embracing the moment, joking about the weight of the award, much to the delight of the audience. “This award here, which, for the life of me, I’ve been trying… I can’t pronounce,” he joked, playfully calling it the “Leopard award for being the most awesome in the world, in the history of humility and kindness and goodness.”

SRK shared his admiration for the art of cinema, calling it the “most profound and influential artistic medium of our age.” He continued, “Art is the act of affirming life above all. It transcends every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It doesn’t need to be political, polemical, or even moralizing. Art and cinema only need to express their truth from the heart.” Concluding his speech, SRK expressed his gratitude, saying, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and from India. Namaskaar and dhanyawaad (Hello, thank you). God bless you all.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King. As per the reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen with his daughter Suhana Khan. 

