'Time now for a trim and get back to work': Shah Rukh Khan hints at resuming 'Pathan' shoot in new post

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s most loved actors. He is not very active on Instagram, but treats his fans time-to-time with his stunning selfies. Recently, King Khan posted a photo of him and a message, hinting at resuming filming for ‘Pathan’

In the black and white selfie, Shah Rukh glares into the camera with his left profile and he talks about trimming his long-grown beard and getting back to work.

While sharing the photo, he wrote, “They say time is measured in days, months and beards....Time now for a trim and get back to work I guess...Wishing everyone who is getting back to a bit of normalcy...safe and healthy days and months of work ahead....love u all.”

Going Gaga over his photo, SRK’s fans showered him with love and blessings in the comment. ‘Waiting for your movie. That would be normalcy,” said one user while another commented, “Eagerly Waiting For Pathan”.

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen in the 2022 film 'Pathan', a YRF backed action flick, which reportedly will see the actor essay the role of a secret agent. Interestingly, Salman Khan had mentioned on his reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ that he will be shooting for a cameo in ‘Pathan’.

With the lockdown restrictions easing up in Mumbai, several B-Town celebs can be seen stepping out and resuming there work.

For the unversed, 'Pathan' went on floors in November last year. Recently, composer duo Vishal-Shekhar has confirmed making songs for the movie. The film also stars actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh Khan was last in 2018 movie ‘Zero’ which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film was a flop at Box Office and in a 2019 interview SRK had said, “"I just finished the last film I made and to put it lightly, it was a disaster. I said to myself that let me enjoy a little bit of un-success as I had success for so long. So I have taken some time off for the next four or five months."