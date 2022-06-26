Shah Rukh Khan hints about Pathaan 2, talks about sharing screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Pathaan-Tiger 3

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to give his fans a triple treat of entertainment, and it will start with next year's actioner Pathaan. On Saturday, SRK completed 30 years in Bollywood, and team Pathaan celebrated the actor's milestone by releasing a static and motion poster of his upcoming spy-thriller. Khan is known for his keeping his fans happy, and to acknowledge millions of hearts, The Chak De India star also conducted his first Insta live on the same day.

In the 30 mins of the live session, Shah Rukh Khan shared several insights and updates about his professional and personal life. The actor confirmed that the shoot of Pathaan is completed and currently, the film is in the post-production stage. He further added that if the audience like Pathaan, then the film can turn into a franchise. SRK said, "I hope you guys like the film, we all have worked and are working really hard on it. If you guys love Pathaan, there will be Pathaan 2 too perhaps." Khan further added that he always wanted to star in a film like Pathaan.

Here's what SRK said about Salman

Pathaan stars SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in primary roles. Salman Khan will also make his cameo appearance in the film as RAW agent Tiger. This crossover will be YRF's first step in building spy verse. During the live session, SRK talked about working with Salman and he added, "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film." Khan recalled that he did a cameo in Salman's Tubelight, and the latter joined him in his last film Zero for a special song, and now they will be seen in Pathaan. Going further, Shah Rukh hinted that he will be part of Salman's Tiger 3, "I don't know if this should be a secret, but Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It’s great fun working with him. It's always very nice." Pathaan will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.