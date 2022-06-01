Shah Rukh Khan hides face behind umbrella as he gets spotted outside dubbing studio, netizens say 'nayi dulhan...'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted by the paparazzi outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 1 as the Pathaan actor tried to hide his face behind the black umbrella. The actor was seen wearing a white casual t-shirt along with black shorts and white sneakers as shutterbugs tried their best to click the superstar.

Here's the viral video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced his next film titled Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, starring Taapsee Pannu as the main lead, is slated to release in cinemas on December 22, 2023.