This Shah Rukh heroine quit films at 27, married billionaire with Rs 40600 crore net worth, was in fatal accident when..

Once a Shah Rukh Khan heroine, this actress quit Bollywood after just one film and married a billionaire business tycoon.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 08:17 AM IST

This actress made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan but left films to marry a billionaire business tycoon (Image: screengrab)
Gayatri Joshi had a dream debut in films. The model-turned-actress entered Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades back in 2004. While the film did not do well at the box office, it is widely regarded as one of the finest social dramas made in Hindi cinema. Gayatri’s performance was praised too. But despite all this, within months of the film’s release, Gayatri bid adieu to a promising film career

Why Gayatri Joshi quit Bollywood at 27

Born in 1977, Gayatri began her career in showbiz in the late-90s as a model and appeared in ads of brands like Godrej, LG, Ponds, Bombay Dyeing, Sunsilk, and Philips. In 1999, Gayatri participated in Miss India and was one of the five finalistsIn 2000, she was crowned Miss India International and represented the country at Miss International in Japan. A few years later, she entered Bollywood with Swades but by then, Gayatri was set to tie the knot with business tycoon Vikas Oberoi. In 2005, they married and Gayatri left films to focus on her married life.

All about Vikas Oberoi, Gayatri’s billionaire husband

Vikas Oberoi is from a business family who runs the multi-billion dollar Oberoi Realty. Forbes Magazine has called him a property magnate, who also owns Westin Hotel and is building Mumbai’s first Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences. According to the magazine, as of January 2024, Oberoi has a net worth of $4.9 billion (Rs 40,600 crore). This makes him the 58th richest Indian as per Forbes India’s rich list of 2023.

Gayatri and Vikas’ narrow escape in Italy car crash

In October, Gayatri Joshi and Vikas Oberoi were in Italy to participate in the Sardinia Supercar Tour, a rally where supercars and expensive sports car are featured. The couple were reportedly in their Lamborghini. As per reports, a Ferrari ahead of them tried to overtake a camper van but collided and caused a supercar pileup. The two people in the Ferrari lost their lives but Vikas and Gayatri escaped unhurt. The Italian authorities investigated the clash but found no wrongdoing on their part.

