Shah Rukh Khan helps Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal be 'Kaamyaab'

Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Roohi Afzana' director Hardik Mehta is making his film debut with Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra starring film 'Kaamyab'. The director has another good news. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also come on board for the project.

Shah Rukh has turned producer for 'Kaamyab', a film which features Sanjay Mishra as a struggling actor-turned-extraordinary actor. “The makers felt he was the best fit for the role as his career graph in Bollywood mirrors that of his character, who starts out as an extra and goes on to be acknowledged as an extraordinary actor,” a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Sharing the news, Red Chillies Entertainment posted, "@RedChilliesEnt is proud to present an endearing and inspiring story, Har Kisse Ke Hisse... #Kaamyaab, a @DrishyamFilms production, starring @imsanjaimishra & @deepakdobriyal1. Directed by National Award Winner #HardikMehta and produced by @gaurikhan, @MundraManish, @_gauravverma, the film releases in cinemas on 6th March 2020."

'Kaamyaab' is a film festival favourite. The movie has received acclaim at the Busan International Film Festival, New York City South Asian Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Shanghai International Film Festival. The film also pays tribute to late actors like Johnny Walker, Birbal, Manmauji and Viju Khote.