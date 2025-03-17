Shah Rukh Khan's wife is named Gauri, and Aamir Khan's girlfriend is also named Gauri, which left everyone excited and curious about who Salman Khan's girlfriend might be.

On the eve of his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan surprised everyone by introducing his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media. At a gathering held at Mumbai's Taj Land's End, attended by cameramen and both senior and young journalists, Aamir openly discussed his relationship with Gauri.

He revealed that she is originally from Bengaluru, has a six-year-old son, and is now working with him at his production house.

Many media persons were immediately intrigued by her name, Gauri. As you may know, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife of 33 years is also named Gauri Khan. One of the journalists couldn’t help but ask Aamir about this coincidence.

The Hindustan Times journalist asked "Salman kya dhoondhega ab?" to which Aamir replied with a sigh. During the press conference, Aamir was also asked if Salman had taken any advice from him and Shah Rukh about settling down. Aamir responded, "Salman will do what is best for him."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, recently opened up about what truly made her fall for him. Interestingly, it wasn’t his blockbuster films like 3 Idiots or Dangal. Gauri revealed that she isn’t a big fan of Bollywood films and has only watched two of Aamir’s movies.

Aamir Khan shared, “I was looking for someone I can be calm with, someone who brings me peace. And there she was.” Gauri, in turn, spoke about what she was looking for in a partner, explaining how Aamir turned out to be the perfect match for her.

Gauri mentioned, “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring.” To this, Aamir humorously replied, “And after all that, you found me?”

Aamir Khan explained that Gauri, who grew up in Bangalore, wasn't really exposed to many Hindi films, including his own. In fact, she had only watched two of his movies—Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan—and that was quite some time ago.

Both Aamir and Gauri shared that her unfamiliarity with his films has actually worked in their favor. Aamir remarked, “She doesn’t see me as a superstar but as a partner.” Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt met 25 years back. However, they had lost touch due to their busy lives. "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was", the actor shared.