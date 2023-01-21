Shah Rukh Khan has the best response to fans showing him they booked full theatres for Pathaan first day first show

Shah Rukh Khan-Pathaan/Twitter

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback in the leading role after more than four years after Zero in December 2018. It has been proved that his return was hugely awaited by his fans as the advance booking for the upcoming actioner film has been skyrocketing with SRK fan clubs booking entire theatres to watch the first show of the film on the first day itself.

On Saturday, January 21, Shah Rukh broke the internet once again when he held his #AskSRK session in which he answered fan questions with his humourous replies, which went viral within no time. Soon, the hashtag #AskSRK became the top-most trend on the micro-blogging platform.

During the session, several fans dropped their pictures with hundreds of tickets that they had booked to watch the earliest show of Pathaan on its first day of theatrical release, i.e. January 25. The superstar King Khan, as he is fondly called, too acknowledged their love and reacted to such pictures.

When one user tweeted, "Sir please see we have booked fill audi. We Sangli SRK Universe are ready for Pathaan", along with a photo of holding multiple tickets in their hands, SRK replied, "Thank u and bless u hope u all enjoy the film". Another user shared a photo of a Pathaan poster decked up with tickets and asked about the actor's reaction to the same. "Remember to take the tickets home don’t leave them here!!!", joked the actor.

Remember to take the tickets home don’t leave them here !!! #Pathaan https://t.co/KyUDw18tsZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Thank u and bless u hope u all enjoy the film.#Pathaan https://t.co/H3ghxTWi5q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Yeh acchhi peti hai….#Pathaan thank u https://t.co/tMAB6nhSze — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is Anand's seventh directorial. His first four films namely Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani were romantic comedies before he turned to action-genre with Bang Bang! and War.



