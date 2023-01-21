Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shah Rukh Khan has the best response to fans showing him they booked full theatres for Pathaan first day first show

Several SRK fan clubs have booked entire theatres for the Pathaan first day first show. Here's how the actor reacted to them in his #AskSRK session.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan has the best response to fans showing him they booked full theatres for Pathaan first day first show
Shah Rukh Khan-Pathaan/Twitter

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback in the leading role after more than four years after Zero in December 2018. It has been proved that his return was hugely awaited by his fans as the advance booking for the upcoming actioner film has been skyrocketing with SRK fan clubs booking entire theatres to watch the first show of the film on the first day itself.

On Saturday, January 21, Shah Rukh broke the internet once again when he held his #AskSRK session in which he answered fan questions with his humourous replies, which went viral within no time. Soon, the hashtag #AskSRK became the top-most trend on the micro-blogging platform.

During the session, several fans dropped their pictures with hundreds of tickets that they had booked to watch the earliest show of Pathaan on its first day of theatrical release, i.e. January 25. The superstar King Khan, as he is fondly called, too acknowledged their love and reacted to such pictures. 

When one user tweeted, "Sir please see we have booked fill audi. We Sangli SRK Universe are ready for Pathaan", along with a photo of holding multiple tickets in their hands, SRK replied, "Thank u and bless u hope u all enjoy the film". Another user shared a photo of a Pathaan poster decked up with tickets and asked about the actor's reaction to the same. "Remember to take the tickets home don’t leave them here!!!", joked the actor.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is Anand's seventh directorial. His first four films namely Salaam Namaste, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Anjaana Anjaani were romantic comedies before he turned to action-genre with Bang Bang! and War.

READ | #AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan requests Ram Charan to take him to theatre in Telugu states to watch Pathaan on first day

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wipro lays off more than 400 employees over ‘poor performance’
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.