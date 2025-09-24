Shah Rukh Khan has been given National Award because of Bihar elections, says Congress; BJP argues 'saffron party never judged...'

BJP and Congress are now in loggerheads over Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win for Best Actor for Jawan, which he shared with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail.

Former BJP MLA Raj Purohit has said that the Congress governments did not give any awards to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but his party judges the actor purely on merit. The Opposition party, on the other hand, claimed that the government thought of honouring the actor with a National Award for the first time in the past 11 years only because of the assembly elections in Bihar.

Many people felt that the Congress overlooked Shah Rukh Khan all these years, BJP leader Raj Purohit told PTI Videos. Khan got the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Jawan, sharing it with the 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey. The BJP never judged the actor on the basis of religion but recognised his talent and performances, said Raj Purohit.

Shah Rukh winning the award counters the accusation that the BJP practices caste or religious discrimination, he added. The saffron party believes in unity, meritocracy and capability, he said.

Congress leader from the city and Member of Maharashtra legislative council Bhai Jagtap accused the ruling BJP of politicizing the national awards for electoral gains. "You did not give him a national award in these eleven years. Why suddenly now? Is it because of Bihar elections or Maharashtra (local body) elections?" said Jagtap, speaking to PTI Videos.

Khan is a cultural asset for the country, he said, extending congratulations to the actor, but added that the timing and political narrative around the award were questionable. The BJP first polarised society and "silenced" the Muslims, but suddenly remembered Shah Rukh Khan because of the coming Bihar assembly elections, the Congress legislator said. "The only motive behind honouring Shah Rukh Khan is elections," Jagtap asserted. (With inputs from PTI)

