Shah Rukh Khan has a request for fans on his 55th birthday; know what it is

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:50 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who turns 55-year-old on Monday, November 2, had a special request for his fans. The request is related to the current pandemic situation - the COVID-19 and safety to be taken due to it.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans gather outside his bungalow - Mannat - every year to celebrate his birthday. The fans come in thousands and stand outside, waiting to get a glimpse of the superstar.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan has asked these fans to not gather in crowds, especially because it could risk the fans' health, during the COVID-19 times. 'Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar,' is what he shared through the tweet.

A fan asked him his birthday plans and what surprise he has for his fans. Shah Rukh replied writing, "Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar."

Here's his tweet:

In the past few years, Shah Rukh Khan had been giving the fans a glimpse of AbRam too. Last year, the actor was seen with David Letterman. SRK had shot for the show and Letterman was visiting his house to know more about the actor. He was seen in a video where Gauri spoke about her family accepting King Khan eventually.

