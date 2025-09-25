'Shah Rukh Khan has a childlike...': Vikrant Massey reveals what SRK told him, Rani Mukerji after getting Best Actor National honour: 'Main toh yeh award..'

Vikrant Massey reflected on his thoughts after receiving the Best Actor National Award, and also revealed the reaction of his co-winner, Shah Rukh Khan, that ultimately inspired him.

The 71st National Film Awards was a special occasion where first-timers Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey were awarded for their contribution towards Indian cinema. For the unversed, SRK got his first National Award for his performance in Jawan. He shared the Best Actor National honour with Virkant Massey, who received the award for his stellar act in 12th Fail. Similarly, Rani Mukerjee made her debut at the National Award, by securing the Best Actress honour for her heartbreaking performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Soon after the award ceremony, Vikrant Massey interacted with the media and revealed the reaction of King Khan after getting awarded for his hard work. During the ceremony, SRK, Rani, and Vikrant were seen helping each other in fixing the National Award winner's badge to their outfits. Vikrant revealed the conversation that led to doing so.

Vikrant told ANI, "Childlike is the word...It was so inspiring to see Rani ma'am and Shah Rukh sir still maintain that quality after so much success... When Shah Rukh sir came back and said, 'Main to yeh award pehen rahaa hu. (I am wearing the medal)', And both of us said, 'Haan, humein bhi pehenna hai, par pehen lein?' Then he said, 'Haan pehente hain. Kyu nahi?'... We were just helping each other and living that moment."

Mohanlal awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Another major highlight of the evening was Malayalam superstar Mohanlal receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his immense contributions to building regional cinema and serving the Indian film industry across languages. Mohanlal has become the youngest recipient to receive the honour, and his win was celebrated with a standing ovation. The actor from Kerala also got an opportunity to speak a few words, thanking the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity and dedicating the award to them. Mohanlal called it a collective tribute to the "legacy", "creativity", and "resilience" of the film industry.