Shah Rukh Khan had already prepared world to fight coronavirus, watch how

Shah Rukh Khan, who is making the most of his self-isolation by learning guitar, shared yet another video where he gave tips on how to prevent coronavirus. However, along with the video, Shah Rukh also gave us hints that he had already guided us about how to fight coronavirus through his films.

Right from self-isolating, which he did in his last release 'Zero', up until 'dodging' any other person who coughs (like Shah Rukh Khan did in 'Main Hoon Na'), the actor has given us tips on how to avoid coronavirus through his movies. Of course, since he is the King of Romance, his movies involve a lot of touching, which should be avoided at all costs during the outbreak of coronavirus

Tweeting the video, SRK wrote, "InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!"

Here's his video:

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan also posted a video, requesting people to co-operate with the officials and asked the public to not gather in crowds. He posted the video in both English as well as Hindi.