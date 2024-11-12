Kajol calls Shah Rukh Khan's response to Aryan Khan developing a crush on Mallika Sherawat 'gross'.

Shah Rukh Khan, the romance king of Bollywood, is known for his witty replies. His candidness on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan always impresses the audience. The actor's old statement on the show about his son Aryan Khan developing a crush on Mallika Sherawat is going viral on social media.

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at Koffee With Karan with Kajol and Rani Mukerji. During the rapid fire round, when Karan Johar asked the superstar for a piece of advice he would like to give to his son Aryan Khan if he develops a crush on Mallika Sherawat, he gave an epic reaction which Kajol found 'gross'.

Being his witty and humorous self, Shah Rukh Khan said that his son was very young before dropping his tongue-in-cheek remark. He said, “If he developed a crush on Mallika Sherawat, he will be playing with her, so I’ll say ‘Can I also play with her sometime?'” This made Karan Johar and the two actresses broke into laughter and SRK labeled them ‘dirty minds’ in his response. He further clarified that he likes to play video games. When asked what made Rani and Kajol laugh, the Hichki actress called his thought sweet, but Kajol bluntly admitted that it was “seriously gross.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The film earned over Rs 1000 crore, becoming the first all-time blockbuster of 2023. His success streak continued with Jawan and Dunki, thus delivering three blockbusters in a row. Now, he is all set to entertain the audience with another action thriller, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is set to star his daughter Suhana Khan in a key role along with Abhishek Bachchan playing a villain in the movie. It is currently under production and is said to release in 2025.

