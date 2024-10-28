The video is from an event in Dubai where Shah Rukh Khan is seen dancing with his beloved mother-in-law Savita Chibber.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to win our hearts with his gestures for others, especially for women. Now, a video of him is going viral in which he can be seen grooving with his mother-in-law at an event.

During his live performance on stage, he invited Gauri Khan's mother, held her hands and started dancing with her while she was blushing. This video shows the strong bond between Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chibber.

Here's another HQ video of megastar Shah Rukh Khan dancing on Jhoome jo Pathaan at SKY 2.0 dubai night. His energy is beyond imagination. pic.twitter.com/fp6f80ps2k — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRSRKs45) October 27, 2024

Meanwhile, the audience was seen clapping and cheering for the two. This clip is doing rounds on social media and grabbing everyone’s attention. Netizens are calling Shah Rukh Khan a ‘perfect son-in-law.’ This is not the first time, the actor is getting praised for his gestures, but he often makes headlines with his behaviour towards women.

During an interview with The Indian Express, SRK once talked about inculcating good habits in his children. He said, “I teach my 21-year-old son that disrespecting a person is not okay, and I don’t mean beating or the kind of things that #MeToo has brought out. I’m talking about basic respect. I’ve been married for 30 years I’ve never looked into my wife’s purse. I still knock on the bedroom door if she’s changing; I knock on my daughter’s bedroom door. They know it’s me, but this is their space.” How can you not love this man?

He further said, “Three things: Respect, respect, and respect. I really believe that. Some of my women friends, whom I have known for years, find me too formal at times. But there is no romance and love without respect. Respect means equality, and I don’t mean the social media’s #equality. To me, equality is letting you know how weak I am, equality is asking you, can you take care of me? This is what I’ve done with my wife and my women friends because I genuinely love them.”

